London Marathon to be staged on 4 October, will feature only elite runners and different route
Rather than starting in Greenwich in east London, there will be a looped 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) course featuring 19.8 laps around St James’s Park within a biosecure bubble with spectators excluded. It will finish in the traditional place in front of Buckingham Palace.
London: The pandemic-delayed London Marathon will be staged on 4 October using a different route than usual and with only elite runners participating.
Rather than starting in Greenwich in east London, there will be a looped 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) course featuring 19.8 laps around St James’s Park within a biosecure bubble with spectators excluded. It will finish in the traditional place in front of Buckingham Palace.
Times will be eligible for qualification for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, which had to be rescheduled until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge and Kenenisa Bekele are expected to feature in the men's race. The women's field is headlined by world record holder Brigid Kosgei. Manuela Schär and David Weir will feature in the wheelchair event.
The London Marathon usually takes place in April, but organizers have already pushed back the 2021 event until Oct. 3 to maximize the possibility of a mass race returning after being deemed not possible this year.
“The biggest challenges were not those involving participants," London Marathon event director Hugh Brasher said, "but the multiple issues of managing spectators, ensuring the emergency services had access across London with the recent changes to the roadscape, the increased likelihood of a second spike that has led to the recent cancellation of spectator trials at major events and the ongoing concern about the pressure even a reduced size mass participation marathon might put on the NHS (National Health Service).
“Despite all our efforts, the fantastic support from all of our partners and the progress that has been made on planning for the return of smaller mass participation events that are not on the roads, it has not been possible to go ahead with a mass socially distanced walk or run."
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Name three blocks of North Stand in Wankhede after former Mumbai and India captain Dilip Vengsarkar, demands MCA member
The 64-year-old Vengsarkar, a batting stalwart and a former Chairman of Selection Committee, had also served as vice-president of MCA. He played 116 Tests between 1976 and 1992.
NBA: Tom Thibodeau returns to New York Knicks as head coach
Thibodeau was hired Thursday, returning to the team he helped lead to the NBA Finals as an assistant.
US women's football asked to wait until 2021 for jury trial on their charges of discriminatory working conditions
If the members of the US Women's football team and want a jury trial, US District Judge R. Gary Klausner would postpone the start until 26 January.