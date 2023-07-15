Why junior doctors in UK are on longest-ever strike in NHS history

Junior doctors across the United Kingdom on 13 July began the longest strike in National Health Service history in protest of the government’s requests for a pay rise.

Tens of thousands of ops and appointments are set to be cancelled as a result of the strike which is being organised by the British Medical Association (BMA), a trade union and professional organisation for doctors in the UK.

The British government responded by offering a pay rise on Thursday, but talks have collapsed amid claims that the union has refused to budge from its opening position. The doctors complained that they are insufficient given the high rate of inflation in the nation.

The doctors who are now on strike are employed by Britain’s state-funded National Health Service (NHS), a system run by the government. Health services are provided under it at no cost to the population, with some minor exceptions.

In an effort to prevent further upheaval for patients in England, NHS providers have encouraged doctors and the government to pick up their conversations.

Let’s take a closer look at the matter.

Also read: Explained: Why the UK is increasing visa fees, health surcharge for immigrants

The reason for strike

Like other nations in Europe, Britain has faced disruptive strikes as workers, from teachers to train drivers and nurses, have pressed for pay that keeps pace with a sharp increase in consumer prices. Also Thursday, a major train strike across Italy stranded tourists and commuters, according to The Associated Press.

BBC reported the BMA has asked that the government reverse the “steep decline in pay faced by junior doctors since 2008-09” and come to an agreement with the administration on a method to stop any further declines by tying compensation to inflation and cost of living.

According to the union, junior doctors, who make up almost half of all hospital doctors in England, have seen their income decrease by more than a quarter since 2008.

The British outlet quoted the union as saying, “A crippling cost-of-living crisis, burnout and well below inflation pay rises risk driving hard-working doctors out of their profession at a time when we need them more than ever. To protect the NHS, the Government must engage and address doctors’ concerns.”

The NHS faces fundamental problems, such as a shortage of funds, ongoing understaffing, poor retention, a decline in patient beds, and lengthy patient waiting lists, it was further said.

The junior doctors’ committee chairs for the BMA, Dr Robert Laurenson and Dr Vivek Trivendi, said that “we have to get back to talks” and that the five-day walkout is “not a record that needs to go into the history books.”

According to Dailymail, the pair added, “We can call this strike off today if the UK Government will simply follow the example of the government in Scotland and drop their nonsensical precondition of not talking whilst strikes are announced and produce an offer which is credible to the doctors they are speaking with.”

The striking doctors assert that they are aware of the effects on the NHS but that they have no other options, as per AP.

“This isn’t a celebration, this is years of declining pay, declining conditions, frustration, and this is what has culminated as a result,” Alex Gibbs, a striking 31-year-old doctor said outside University College Hospital in north London.

Also read: Britain’s NHS at 75: How the country’s public health service is ailing

Not the first time

The current protest came after a doctors’ strike that began in March 2023.

According to The Financial Times, the three-day junior doctor strike action led to the cancellation or postponement of more than 175,000 patient appointments and procedures, adding to the around seven million patient backlogs on treatment waitlists.

100,000 nurses participated in a strike in December 2022, which resulted in the cancellation of an estimated 70,000 appointments.

Despite the fact that accident and emergency services are accessible, the current strike will increase the backlog.

According to BBC, a deal was reached with the government in May that would give nursing personnel a five per cent wage rise in addition to a one-time payment of at least £1,655.

But since then, several medical professionals have demonstrated this across the nation.

Also read: How UK junior doctors strike is crippling health system

The government’s response

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said, “This five-day walkout by junior doctors will have an impact on thousands of patients, put patient safety at risk and hamper efforts to cut NHS waiting lists.”

However, many of the tens of thousands of doctors in England are making the case for a 35 per cent pay bump. “A pay demand of 35 per cent or more is unreasonable and risks fuelling inflation, which makes everyone poorer,” Barclay said, according to The Indian Express.

The government has recommended pay increases of at least six per cent for millions of public sector employees, accepting the advice of independent Pay Review Bodies (PRBs). These are impartial groups that gather data and advise the government on remuneration for a variety of public sector employees, reported Reuters.

Pay is encouraged by a number of PRBs in the health, education, military, police, and prison services, among other sectors. The prime minister or other ministries appoint its members, who represent a variety of institutions.

Although not obligated, the government frequently abides by their recommendations. Recently, they have proposed a wage increase of between five and seven per cent. The median wage settlement reached in the private sector in the three months leading up to the end of April was 5.8 per cent, compared to five per cent in the public sector, according to Reuters.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday accepted pay recommendations from independent review bodies. But he insisted that there would be no more discussions with unions, according to AP.

“Today’s offer is final,” Sunak said. “There will be no more talks on pay. We will not negotiate again on this year’s settlements, and no amount of strikes will change our decision.”

He said the accepted recommendations are a “fair deal for the British taxpayer” and offered assurances that they won’t lead to more borrowing and stoke further inflation.

Also read: Is UK’s beloved National Health Service on its deathbed?

Persistent inflation

Britain, like other countries, is grappling with high inflation for the first time in years. Price rises were first stoked by supply chain issues resulting from the pandemic and then by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which sent energy and food prices soaring.

Though inflation has come down slightly from its double-digit peak — to 8.7 per cent — it is far above the Bank of England two per cent target.

There also will be increased charges for visas and NHS contributions for non-UK citizens, which will raise about one billion pounds ($1.3 billion).

Praxis, a charity that supports migrants and refugees, said “already eye-wateringly high” visa fees risk seeing people falling deeper into poverty and that the government was treating people born outside the UK as “cash cows.”

With inputs from agencies