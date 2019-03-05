LISTEN: Full script of Episode 155 of Spodcast where we discuss Oceania nations entry into 2022 Asian Games; England's win over India in women's T20I series opener and more

Welcome to Spodcast, the sports update on Firstpost.

The England women’s cricket team won the first T20 match against India by 41 runs in Guwahati yesterday. They defeated India in the first game of the three-match series after losing the ODI series 2-1.

Smriti Mandhana had a forgettable captaincy debut as India hobbled to 119 for six after Tammy Beaumont and Heather Knight steered England to 160 for four in 20 overs. Beaumont scored 62 runs off 57 balls while Danielle Wyatt made 35 from 34 balls as the two openers provided an ideal launch pad for England with an 89-run partnership. England skipper Knight scored a quick-fire 40 from 20 balls to take the visitors to 160.

India had a disastrous start, losing the top three quickly, including the in-form Mandhana. With just 23 runs on the board, the middle-order came under pressure and they wilted. Mithali Raj who scored just seven runs, could not do much under the circumstances. Contributions included 15 runs from Veda Krishnamurthy, who made her comeback, and 22 runs from Deepti Sharma. Arundhati Reddy and Shikha Pandey scored 18 and 23 respectively, but their contributions were not enough to get India home.

Indian captain Smriti Mandhana said, “We gave away 10-15 extra runs at the end. Didn't have a great start with the bat as well. Really happy with the way Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey and Deepti Sharma batted at the end. That's a positive for us. Don't think anyone has gone back and seen the statistics. Every day we come out looking to win the match not thinking about what's happened in the past.”

England captain Knight praised her teammates, saying, “Felt like we had a break in the last ODI where the girls showed great character to win the game. The ball was coming on nicely here. Tammy was going well at the other end. I was seeing the ball quite nicely. Delighted to contribute to the team win but the most important thing is the team performance.”

An update on the India-Pakistan match at the 2019 world cup. BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary said on Monday that the ICC has been in constant touch with the Indian board, and have stated that boycotting any country from where terror emanates is not within their domain.

He said, “ICC Chairman, after discussing with the with the board, has conveyed to us that boycotting any country from where terror emanates is not within the domain of ICC...The main concern raised by us was of security of players and the fans which the ICC has decided to look after. The ECB representative Colin Graves also said the same view.”

India is scheduled to play against Pakistan in a World Cup group stage match on 16 June. There has been a huge outcry in the country urging India not to play against Pakistan in the World Cup after the terror attack in Kashmir's Pulwama on 14 February. Following public outrage, the BCCI had written a letter to the ICC raising two concerns - the security of the players and fans; and suggesting India and other members take no part with teams that come from areas where terror emanates.

Further, speaking about India's World Cup squad, he clarified that the deadline will be followed by the management as far as naming the squad in concerned. Choudhary said, “Selection of players is of paramount importance and we will follow the ICC deadline for naming the players.”

The United World Wrestling, or the UWW, has asked all the national federations under it to stop communication with the Wrestling Federation of India in the wake of the visa denial to Pakistani shooters in the recent ISSF World Cup.

That denial of visas to Pakistani shooters led to the International Olympic Committee suspending discussions with India for hosting future global events.

According to a WFI source, the UWW wrote in its letter to national federations, “UWW recommends to all the affiliated and associated national wrestling federations to suspend their discussions or relations with the Indian wrestling federation.”

India had denied visas to two Pakistani athletes competing at the ISSF World Cup following the Pulwama attack, which killed 40 CRPF personnel. As a result, the IOC revoked the two Olympic quotas on offer in the men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol competition of the event. Further, IOC suspended all discussions regarding the hosting of global events in India and recommended that no big tournament be awarded to India.

The extent the UWW directive could affect Indian wrestlers remains to be seen. At the just-concluded Dan Kolov event in Bulgaria, India’s wrestlers returned impressive results - they won two gold and two silver medals. Bajrang Punia and Pooja Dhanda won gold while Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat won silver.

Oceania nations, including sporting powerhouse Australia, have been invited to compete in Olympic team events such as football and basketball at the 2022 Asian Games for the first time. That decision was taken at a meeting of the Olympic Council of Asia in Bangkok on Sunday.

It culminates a long Australian-led drive for stronger ties with the Olympic Council of Asia. Australian Olympic Committee president John Coates said, “Australia is very grateful for this opportunity and there will be enormous interest from our Oceania neighbours...This is something I have been pursuing for more than 20 years.”

The invite to Australia at the 2022 Asian Games in China's Hangzhou is limited to volleyball, beach volleyball, basketball, football and fencing. Interestingly, sports such as swimming and track cycling, which Australia could dominate, have not been included.

Oceania, which includes Australia, New Zealand and many Pacific islands, has not taken part in the regional Olympics before, but sporting ties with Asia have been growing.

With 35 sports and 10,000 athletes competing, the Asian Games is second only to the Olympics as a global multi-sport event.

Australia has been a member of the Asian Football Confederation since 2006, and previously took part in the East Asian Games in Osaka in 2001 and the 2017 Asian Winter Games in Sapporo.

A football update from the I-League now. Shillong Lajong were relegated from the league on Monday after suffering a 1-4 defeat at the hands of former champions Aizawl FC in their penultimate round match.

Lajong have had a forgettable season. They have remained at the bottom of the 11-team I-League with 11 points from 19 matches. Even if they manage to defeat Mohun Bagan at home on Saturday in their final match, Lajong are certain to stay put in last place. Tenth-placed Gokulam Kerala are currently on 17 points from 19 matches. With 21 points from 19 games, Aizawl are eighth on the table.

While the game was fairly even in the first half, Aizawl scored quick goals in the closing stages of the match. Liberian striker Ansumanah Kromah scored twice, in the 40th minute and the 83rd, while Mapuia scored in the 81st minute and Isak scored in the 89th minute. Donboklang Lyngdoh scored the consolation injury-time goal for Lajong.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.