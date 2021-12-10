LaLiga: Spanish clubs sans Barcelona, Real Madrid ratify investment plan with private equity firm
The league said 37 of the 42 clubs making up Spain’s first and second divisions backed the venture with private equity firm CVC to inject €1.9 billion ($2.1 billion) into the competitions.
A large majority of Spain's top football clubs, with the notable exceptions of Real Madrid and Barcelona, have ratified an investment plan with a private equity firm, the league said Friday.
The league said 37 of the 42 clubs making up Spain’s first and second divisions backed the venture with private equity firm CVC to inject €1.9 billion ($2.1 billion) into the competitions.
Madrid, Barcelona and fellow topflight club Athletic Bilbao have criticised the venture that was first presented by the league earlier this year. They recently tried to promote an alternative investment plan through banks that they said would offer better terms.
The league said 70 percent of the money coming to clubs must be used for “investments linked to infrastructure, international development, brand and product placement, communication strategy, innovation and technology, and a content plan for digital platforms and social media.”
Only 15 percent can be used for new player signings. The other 15% will be allocated to paying off debts.
The two other clubs which opted out were not named by the league.
also read
Champions League: Xavi calls on struggling Barcelona to 'make history' at Bayern Munich
Bayern are already into the last 16 as group winners, but want a sixth win from six games in the group stages when they host Barcelona, who they trounced 3-0 at the Camp Nou in September.
Champions League: Barcelona, Atletico Madrid in danger of exiting Europe's elite competition
A goalless draw at home to Benfica left Barca with their destiny in their own hands, but with a much trickier final game away to Bayern Munich
La Liga: Barcelona leave it late to beat Villarreal, register first away win
Barcelona notched their first away win this season in Xavi Hernandez's first away game in charge as late goals from Memphis Depay and Philippe Coutinho secured a 3-1 victory over Villarreal