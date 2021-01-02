LaLiga: Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho out for three months after undergoing knee surgery
The 28-year-old Brazilian required the operation to mend a torn meniscus after he limped off the pitch late in Tuesday's home draw with Eibar.
The 28-year-old Brazilian required the operation to mend a torn meniscus after he limped off the pitch late in Tuesday's home draw with Eibar.
That 1-1 stalemate left Ronald Koeman's side in sixth in LaLiga, 10 points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.
Coutinho, who joined Barcelona three years ago from Liverpool but was loaned to Bayern Munich last season, joins Koeman's list of long-term absentees which includes Ansu Fati and Gerard Pique, both also sidelined with knee injuries.
