LaLiga: Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho out for three months after undergoing knee surgery

The 28-year-old Brazilian required the operation to mend a torn meniscus after he limped off the pitch late in Tuesday's home draw with Eibar.

Agence France-Presse January 02, 2021 20:09:33 IST
Barcelona's Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho reacts after falling during the Spanish League football match between Barcelona and Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on December 29, 2020. (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP)

Barcelona: Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho has undergone left knee surgery and will be sidelined for "around three months," the club revealed on Saturday.

That 1-1 stalemate left Ronald Koeman's side in sixth in LaLiga, 10 points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

Coutinho, who joined Barcelona three years ago from Liverpool but was loaned to Bayern Munich last season, joins Koeman's list of long-term absentees which includes Ansu Fati and Gerard Pique, both also sidelined with knee injuries.

Updated Date: January 02, 2021 20:10:21 IST

