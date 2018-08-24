Kerala, After the Floods: Arsenal stars Petr Cech, Alex Iwobi lend support towards flood-stricken state

As Kerala begins to recover from the devastating floods that killed hundreds and left more than a million homeless, support has been coming in for the hapless residents of the state not only from the rest of the country, but from several other parts of the world.

Foreign governments, such as the newly-formed Imran Khan government in Pakistan, have pledged support towards the state that has been reeling under the heaviest downpour in nearly a century.

The world of sports too has been active in creating awareness around the situation, sharing details on making donations, etc. Leading Premier League side Arsenal, a club that enjoys a notable following in India just like most of the other top English teams, was among those that lauded their Kerala fan group for their efforts towards the relief operations in the state.

Goalkeeper Petr Cech and forward Alex Iwobi voiced their support for the southern Indian state on behalf of the club in a video posted by their official Facebook page with the caption,"Stay Strong, Kerala".

"Arsenal Kerala Supporters Club, we are proud of your efforts in contributing for people in need. Keep up the good work," said veteran keeper Cech, who joined Arsenal in 2015 after 11 years at London rivals Chelsea.

"Kerala, we stand with you during these tough times you are facing," said Iwobi.

Earlier, India cricket captain had dedicated his team's 203-run victory over England in the third Test to the Kerala flood victims.