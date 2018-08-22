India vs England: Skipper Virat Kohli dedicates 203-run win to victims of Kerala floods
"We as a team want to dedicate this win to the flood victims in Kerala. This is our bit we can do as the Indian cricket team. A tough time there," Kohli said after the match.
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 22nd, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 24th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 27th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 29th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Aug 30th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 31st, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Sep 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs SL - Sep 15th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK vs TBC - Sep 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 SL vs AFG - Sep 17th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Kerala, After The Flood: India needs to go beyond leaning on its military for relief and rescue to deal with disasters
-
Atal Bihari Vajpayee's most profound creative disruptions in Indian politics: How Narendra Modi is furthering his mentor’s lineage
-
India must seize its chance to cement ties with Malaysia as Mahathir Mohamad seeks to counter China's trade hegemony
-
Flipkart floats independent ‘2GUD’ platform for refurbished goods; e-commerce major targets mobile web initially
-
Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat becomes first-ever Indian female shooter to clinch gold at Asiads
-
नए राज्यपालों की नियुक्ति से सामाजिक समीकरण साधने की कोशिश में बीजेपी
-
आशीष खेतान का इस्तीफा: सब चले जाएंगे सिर्फ केजरीवाल और सिसोदिया रह जाएंगे!
-
सत्यपाल मलिक को J&K का राज्यपाल बनाना केंद्र की कश्मीर नीति में बदलाव का संकेत है
-
वाजपेयी के अनसुने किस्से (पार्ट-1): आखिर क्या है आडवाणी के साथ 3 घंटे तक चले लंच का राज?
-
LIVE Updates Asian Games 2018 4th Day: शूटर राही सरनोबत ने जीता गोल्ड मेडल
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Nottingham: Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday dedicated his team's victory in the third Test against England to the victims of the devastating Kerala floods.
"We as a team want to dedicate this win to the flood victims in Kerala. This is our bit we can do as the Indian cricket team. A tough time there," Kohli said in the post-match presentation after the 203-run win over the home team.
The result kept India alive in the five-match series after heavy losses in the first two Tests in Birmingham and London respectively.
Virat Kohli dedicated the win in third Test to those affected by Kerala floods. AFP
The announcement from the prolific batsman at the presentation ceremony drew a round of applause from the spectators.
Kerala has been devastated by floods, leading to over 300 deaths.
The final wicket of the match was taken by Ravichandran Ashwin, who dismissed James Amderson (11), caught by Ajinkya Rahane.
The heartening aspect was the kind of domination shown by the Indian team in what can easily be termed as a complete performance under Virat Kohli's captaincy outside the sub-continent.
While openers KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan were solid if not spectacular, the new-ball bowlers Ishant Sharma (2/32 and 2/70) and Mohammed Shami (1/56 and 1/78) were relentless in their attack.
Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (81 in first innings) and Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara (72 in second innings) also put their hands up when it mattered the most.
Hardik Pandya (five-for and half-century) produced an all-round performance with wickets and runs to justify his place and make a statement to the sceptics, and skipper Kohli starred with 200 runs, including a second-innings 103, for the second Test on this tour.
Updated Date:
Aug 22, 2018
Also See
India vs England: 'All-rounder' Hardik Pandya struggling for identity as Virat Kohli's selection conundrum continues
India vs England: Time for Virat Kohli's top order to take cue from hosts and Ravichandran Ashwin, the batsman
India vs England: Putting as many runs as possible on board and tiring out bowlers should be Virat Kohli and Co's aim on Day 3