India vs England: Skipper Virat Kohli dedicates 203-run win to victims of Kerala floods

Press Trust of India, August 22, 2018

Nottingham: Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday dedicated his team's victory in the third Test against England to the victims of the devastating Kerala floods.

"We as a team want to dedicate this win to the flood victims in Kerala. This is our bit we can do as the Indian cricket team. A tough time there," Kohli said in the post-match presentation after the 203-run win over the home team.

The result kept India alive in the five-match series after heavy losses in the first two Tests in Birmingham and London respectively.

Virat Kohli dedicated the win in third Test to those affected by Kerala floods. AFP

The announcement from the prolific batsman at the presentation ceremony drew a round of applause from the spectators.

Kerala has been devastated by floods, leading to over 300 deaths.

The final wicket of the match was taken by Ravichandran Ashwin, who dismissed James Amderson (11), caught by Ajinkya Rahane.

The heartening aspect was the kind of domination shown by the Indian team in what can easily be termed as a complete performance under Virat Kohli's captaincy outside the sub-continent.

While openers KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan were solid if not spectacular, the new-ball bowlers Ishant Sharma (2/32 and 2/70) and Mohammed Shami (1/56 and 1/78) were relentless in their attack.

Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (81 in first innings) and Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara (72 in second innings) also put their hands up when it mattered the most.

Hardik Pandya (five-for and half-century) produced an all-round performance with wickets and runs to justify his place and make a statement to the sceptics, and skipper Kohli starred with 200 runs, including a second-innings 103, for the second Test on this tour.

Updated Date: Aug 22, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #England Vs India 2018 #India Vs England #Kerala Floods #Virat Kohli

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

