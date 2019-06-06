ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Google introduces special features in Assistant for the tournament

As World Cup fever grips the country, Google is trying to play its part to let everyone know that any and all updates, scores, features and more regarding the ongoing tournament can be found on its Google Assistant. The company has introduced special features to make it easier to follow the World Cup on the go.

"Users can now explore the tournament table, stats and upcoming matches right by just typing "ICC Cricket World Cup" on Search in languages including English, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi and Urdu," the company said in a statement.

For those who are not able to watch the match live, Google will be providing short highlight clips in the Assistant so that you don't miss the action. Real-time scores can also be pinned at the top of your notifications for instant updates as well. You can also get information on which match is next by asking the assistant questions such as "Hey Google, when does India play next?"

There is also the feature which allows you to ask, "Hey Google, what are the current Cricket standings?" to get the latest updates on the points table. This also works in Google Search.

