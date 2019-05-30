The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 tournament is finally here and it’s bigger than ever. With matches already underway, starting today, the entire tournament will continue until the finals that will ultimately crown the world champion on 14 July.

While it could be impossible for some cricket fans to watch every single match from the tournament (we know some of the most hardcore fans will), there are several apps out there to provide you with live updates and scores of all the matches. You could be busy with work or exams and might not be able to watch the matches live on TV or online. This is where these apps will shine, sending you every single live update from the ongoing matches.

Another advantage of using these apps is receiving post-match analysis and discussion rooms to interact with the community.

So, without wasting any more time, let’s have a look at the best apps (in no particular order) that you can download on your phones to enjoy the ICC World Cup 2019 when you can’t watch them live.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

The first app in the list is obviously the official ICC World Cup 2019 app. With a polished and fluid UI, the app provides its users with news including exclusive stories, clips directly from the game, video highlights, live scores, and over-by-over updates. There’s a lot of exclusive content inside the app as well, that will give you access to details about several players and teams. Users can also enjoy a special quiz mention and browse through the ‘Greatest Moments’ in the World Cup over the years.

The app is available on both Android and iOS devices. However, if you don’t wish to browse through all the extra information and stats, there’s a lite version of the app called CWC19 Lite.

Cricbuzz

One of the most popular cricket apps in India, Cricbuzz provides live score updates, ball-by-ball commentary, analysis by Harsha Bhogle and other cricket experts, live notifications and score widgets that you can add to your home screen on Android. It also sends out in-depth analysis and videos and articles by Harsha Bhogle that are exclusive to the platform. Video highlights are also provided along with photo galleries. Oh, and it also comes with a dark theme.

Cricbuzz can be downloaded on Android and iOS devices.

Cricket Line Guru

The highest rated app in this list, Cricket Line Guru claims to have the fastest live updates compared to the competition. It contains all the bells and whistles like other apps including ball-by-ball commentary, alerts, and notifications of match updates, scorecard, schedule and match highlights. It also has polls where users can predict the winners of every match. This app will be the most beneficial to users who are only interested in ball-by-ball updates which it does efficiently.

Cricket Line Guru can be downloaded on Android and iOS devices.

CricketNext

CricketNext contains several useful features for cricket fans that will bring all the latest news, match updates, scorecards, photos and videos from the tournament. You can have a look at the pitch report and a SWOT analysis of the teams currently playing in a match. It includes stats representation in graphs to display the run rate and details of every over, that are interactive as well. News and analysis are covered in the app with cricket experts including Ayaz Memon, Prem Panicker and Brian Lara.

CricketNext is available on Android and iPhone.

ESPNCricinfo

One advantage of ESPNCricinfo is a high level of customisation in alerts and notifications. Users can personalise according to their requirements without having to be bombarded with each and every update from the tournament. This not only extends to a tournament, but they can choose their favourite teams as well. Apart from that, live scores and ball-by-ball commentary are included along with live alerts from matches. Users can also enjoy in-depth, post-match analysis from experts within the app and also watch highlights from previous matches.

ESPNCricinfo is available on Android and iOS devices.

In case you don't want to download any app on your phone, Firstpost Cricket has you covered. You can follow all the latest updates from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 by bookmarking this page.

Disclaimer: CricketNext is owned by Network18 which is also the publisher of Firstpost and Tech2