India vs New Zealand Live Hockey Score, Commonwealth Games 2022: Savita-led India aim to clinch bronze against Kiwis
Get ready to see our lineup for the Bronze medal match at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games! 🇮🇳🏑#ChakeDeIndia 💙#IndiaKaGame #HockeyIndia #B2022 #Birmingham2022 @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/pUnJlaVdp0— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 7, 2022
India are here on the back of a controversial penalty shoot-out loss to Australia.
New Zealand as well lost to England after a tie at the end of regulation time, and failed in the shoot-outs 0-2.
It will not be a surprise if this match as well goes down to a penalty shoot-out, with two equally strong teams facing each other.
Preview: After a controversial penalty shoot-out loss to Australia in the semi-finals, India women will face New Zealand for the bronze medal in Birmingham on Sunday.
India women’s hockey has progressed by leaps in recent times, with the team finishing fourth in the Olympics and finishing third in the FIH Hockey Pro League.
Commonwealth Games: India schedule, Results, Medals tally
India will want to better their Olympic record and win a medal at the CWG. But they will face a formidable challenge against New Zealand. Alike India, New Zealand finished second in the group, losing only to Australia.
Notably, the Kiwis had defeated India 4-3 in their last encounter, at the World Cup in July 2022.
It is expected to be a cracking contest between the two sides as they battle out for the bronze medal.
Here's everything you need to know about the live coverage of the bronze medal match:
When will India vs New Zealand women’s hockey bronze medal match be played?
India vs New Zealand women’s hockey bronze medal match will be played on 7 August, 2022 (Sunday).
Where will India vs New Zealand women’s hockey bronze medal match be played?
India vs New Zealand women’s hockey bronze medal match will be played at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash centre in Birmingham.
What time will the India vs New Zealand women’s hockey bronze medal match start?
India vs New Zealand women’s hockey bronze medal match will begin at 1.30 pm IST.
How can I watch India vs New Zealand women’s hockey bronze medal match LIVE?
The India vs New Zealand women’s hockey bronze medal match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network and live streamed on the Sony Liv app. You can also follow Firstpost.com for live updates.
