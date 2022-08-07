India vs New Zealand Women's Hockey Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2022: Follow live scores and updates from IND vs NZ women’s hockey bronze medal match here.

CWG 2022, India vs New Zealand Live Hockey Updates: Indian women's hockey team will look to end their 2022 Commonwealth Games campaign on a high. They face New Zealand in the bronze medal match. Stay tuned for more updates...

It will not be a surprise if this match as well goes down to a penalty shoot-out, with two equally strong teams facing each other.

India are here on the back of a controversial penalty shoot-out loss to Australia. New Zealand as well lost to England after a tie at the end of regulation time, and failed in the shoot-outs 0-2.

Get ready to see our lineup for the Bronze medal match at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games! 🇮🇳🏑 #ChakeDeIndia 💙 #IndiaKaGame #HockeyIndia #B2022 #Birmingham2022 @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/pUnJlaVdp0

India wins the toss, and they have selected to start with the ball. New Zealand selects the end to start with.

All right, the national anthems of both the teams are done.

India start with the ball and New Zealand snatch it straight away.

The players have taken their positions.

India make the first entry in the D - the shooting circle, but the Kiwis defend it well and send the ball back to other half.

New Zealand trying to press hard to get close to the shooting area, but India ensuring to keep them out.

India are reaching the striking circle, but New Zealand not allowing them to shoot.

A good passing game by India and they are attacking hard.

Goal keeper Savita was left clueless as New Zealand countered, the ball went close to the post and now the Kiwis have a penalty corner!

The score is 0-0 as we inch close to end of first quarter.

New Zealand tried to deflect the ball to the goal post, but couldn't succeed with their first penalty corner.

Preview: After a controversial penalty shoot-out loss to Australia in the semi-finals, India women will face New Zealand for the bronze medal in Birmingham on Sunday.

India women’s hockey has progressed by leaps in recent times, with the team finishing fourth in the Olympics and finishing third in the FIH Hockey Pro League.

India will want to better their Olympic record and win a medal at the CWG. But they will face a formidable challenge against New Zealand. Alike India, New Zealand finished second in the group, losing only to Australia.

Notably, the Kiwis had defeated India 4-3 in their last encounter, at the World Cup in July 2022.

It is expected to be a cracking contest between the two sides as they battle out for the bronze medal.

Here's everything you need to know about the live coverage of the bronze medal match:

When will India vs New Zealand women’s hockey bronze medal match be played?

India vs New Zealand women’s hockey bronze medal match will be played on 7 August, 2022 (Sunday).

Where will India vs New Zealand women’s hockey bronze medal match be played?

India vs New Zealand women’s hockey bronze medal match will be played at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash centre in Birmingham.

What time will the India vs New Zealand women’s hockey bronze medal match start?

India vs New Zealand women’s hockey bronze medal match will begin at 1.30 pm IST.

How can I watch India vs New Zealand women’s hockey bronze medal match LIVE?

The India vs New Zealand women’s hockey bronze medal match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network and live streamed on the Sony Liv app. You can also follow Firstpost.com for live updates.

