IND vs AUS Women’s Hockey Semi-final Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the live streaming and telecast of the women’s hockey semi-final between India and Australia.

India women’s hockey team finished second in pool A behind England and qualified for the semi-finals after their 3-2 win against Canada on Wednesday. India finished with nine point after winning three matches against Ghana, Wales, and Canada and lost against table toppers England.

India will now face table toppers of the other group Australia in the semi-finals on 5 August Friday. It will be a tough contest wherein Australia will start as the favourites. India had however defeated Australia at the Tokyo Olympics and will try to repeat the same as they lock horns with the Kangaroos.

Here's everything you need to know about the live coverage of the semi-final:

When will the India vs Australia women’s hockey semi-final be played?

India vs Australia women’s hockey semi-final will be played on 5 August, 2022 (Friday).

Where will the India vs Australia women’s hockey semi-final be played?

India vs Australia women’s hockey semi-final will be played at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash centre in Birmingham.

What time will the India vs Australia women’s hockey semi-final start?

India vs Australia women’s hockey semi-final will begin at 8.15 pm IST.

How can I watch the India vs Australia women’s hockey semi-final LIVE?

The India vs Australia women’s hockey semi-final will be telecast on Sony Sports Network and live streamed on Sony Liv app. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates.

