Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League 2021-22 Final between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC in Goa. A new champion will be crowned at Goa's JLN Stadium, with the final set to kick-off in just an hour. Stay tuned for more updates as we bring you the line-ups.

Auto refresh feeds

117: Less than five minutes remain in the game, and the situation is still tense. All level in Goa still.

AFTER EXTRA TIME: Scores are still 1-1 after 120 minutes of football, and we'll head to a penalty shootout.

Kattimani saves again! He looks key to Hyderabad here!

GOAL! Ayush with the equaliser for Kerala. It's 1-1.

Hyderabad are ISL 2021-22 champions! They beat Kerala 3-1 via penalty shootout to clinch their first-ever ISL title. Kattimani the star for Hyderabad, whose resilience in front of goal was the major highlight

Roshan Naorem Singh is the Emerging Player of the Year.

That's all we have for you from this edition of the Indian Super League. Hyderabad FC end up as the deserved winners of ISL, with Kattimani showcasing his brilliance when it mattered the most. We hope you enjoyed our coverage, until next time, it's goodbye and good night!

Preview: The Indian Super League will have a new winner after Kerala Blasters go up against a resurgent Hyderabad FC in the final on Sunday.

While it would be Hyderabad's maiden final appearance, Kerala Blasters will be competing in the final for the third time.

In 2014 and 2016, Kerala Blasters had made it to the finals, but on both occasions, they had lost to erstwhile ATK, and thus their dream of winning the coveted ISL Trophy remained unfulfilled.

Hyderabad FC qualified after a 3-2 win on aggregate over ATK Mohun Bagan despite losing the second leg of the semi-final 0-1. Hyderabad had won the first leg 3-1 through goals from Bartholomew Ogbeche, Yasir Mohammad, and Javier Siverio.

On the other hand, Kerala Blasters FC entered the ISL final for the first time since 2016 after playing out a 1-1 draw with Jamshedpur FC and pipped the League Shield winners 2-1 on aggregate over double leg semi-finals. In the first leg, Sahal Abdul Samad scored the only goal in a 1-0 win for Kerala.

This would be the first occasion since the outbreak of COVID-19, the fans would be in the stands cheering for favorite teams and a 100 per cent crowd has been allowed, so a sea of yellow' is expected to turn up at the venue.

Also, Indian football legend IM Vijayan, chief national coach Igor Stimac would be in attendance for the summit clash.

Here's how you can watch the ISL 2021-22 final between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters.

When is the ISL 2021-22 final between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters?

The ISL 2021-22 final between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters will be played on 20 March 2022.

What time will the ISL 2021-22 final between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters start?

The ISL 2021-22 final between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters will start at 7.30 PM IST.

What is the venue for the ISL 2021-22 final between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters?

The ISL 2021-22 final between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters will be played at the JLN Stadium in Margao Goa, also known as the Fatorda Stadium.

Where can I watch the ISL 2021-22 final between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters in India?

The ISL 2021-22 final between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters will be broadcast on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports 3. It can be streamed on Disney+Hotstar and JioTV. You can also follow firstpost.com for the live blog of the match.

With PTI inputs

