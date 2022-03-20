Two current behemoths of the ISL will clash swords today – behemoths who have overcome plenty of adversity to just be there, let alone climb the perch of the ISL ladder. But only one will be left standing.

Picture this: the Kerala Blasters have stitched together a wonderful run in the Indian Super League and seem to have all bases covered. Their fans, though, are still sceptical. Since 2016, they have seen their side produce promising patches before following it up with spells of remarkable inconsistency.

Thus, even when the Blasters are trampling almost every opposition in their path, their faithful don’t quite believe what is happening. They are happy, there’s no doubt about it, and they are proud of the brand of football they are playing too. But they are fearful as well, harbouring a lingering feeling that something will go wrong at some point and bring them crashing down to earth.

Now picture another scenario. Hyderabad FC, who have just made their ISL bow in 2018-19, find themselves on course to qualify for the semi-final a season later. They seem to have stumbled upon the ideal blend of youth and experience, the perfect mixture of Indian and foreign footballers and of course, the most suitable style of football.

Despite the stars seemingly aligning in their favour, they are pipped to the finish line by FC Goa in 2019-20.

Hence, when Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC found themselves comfortably placed for qualification in the current season, not many gave them a chance. On paper and form, they were doing almost everything you could ask of a top-class side. But history was weighing them down. During their respective semi-finals, however, that was nowhere to be seen.

Against ATK Mohun Bagan, Hyderabad FC were put to the sword countless times in the opening leg. The Mariners, with their array of attacking talent, pressed and probed for an opening incessantly. They also opted to crowd the wider areas. Roy Krishna, who usually operates centrally, was installed to target Akash Mishra, considering the spaces the latter leaves behind when marauding forward.

To an extent, the ploy worked for ATK Mohun Bagan. The first goal came about after Krishna ghosted past Mishra and stabbed the ball into the back of the net. With Hyderabad FC not having any prior experience of a semi-final tie, and with the Mariners aiming for the jugular, the writing seemed to be on the wall for Hyderabad FC.

Yet, like champions (potential) often do, they found a way. They kept pounding at the ATKMB door and ultimately barged through. During this sequence, they tried to overload the flanks and created numerous situations of numerical superiority.

Their equalizer, which came after Juanan kept the ball alive in the box, was also emblematic of their tendency to never give up, irrespective of the daunting mountain placed in front of them.

Post the break, Hyderabad FC returned to their attacking roots. Bartholomew Ogbeche began picking up the ball in between the lines. Javier Siverio opened up space by stretching the defence and Mohammad Yasir ventured infield to get into shooting positions. That tactic worked a charm, with the Indian firing HFC into the lead and Siverio doubling their lead via a header.

In the second leg, Hyderabad FC were pegged back for large swathes. But they still managed to concede just a solitary goal – a goal that was enough to send their fans into a frenzy and their team into the summit clash.

Similarly, the Kerala Blasters were exceptional in both legs against Jamshedpur FC. Greg Stewart, who has regularly weaved magic on a football pitch, was completely nullified. The Blasters, rather than man-marking him, didn’t allow him any space in the central areas. During the first leg, the attacking midfielder didn’t have a single touch inside the Blasters box – something that had never happened prior to the semi-final.

The Men of Steel rectified it a touch in the second leg, with Stewart featuring slightly wider and Ishan Pandita dragging the central defenders out of position. Yet, Stewart’s threat from the flanks wasn’t as penetrative as his output through the middle, meaning that Jamshedpur FC could only score once across 180 minutes of football.

Apart from that, the Kerala Blasters exploited JFC’s high line superbly. One of Alvaro Vazquez or Jorge Pereyra Diaz would isolate the centre-backs before finding the other in space beyond the defensive line. Sahal Abdul Samad profited too, with their opening goal in the first leg coming via that avenue.

A fixture later, it was all about Adrian Luna – a sumptuous footballer who can also get down in the mid, roll up his sleeves and graft a path to victory. He, like most of his teammates, covered every blade of grass and when the chance presented itself, he conjured a divine piece of skill.

Thus, it has become pretty clear that Hyderabad FC and the Kerala Blasters are quite flexible tactically. They also have plenty of individuals capable of bouts of brilliance, meaning that the final could be decided by fine margins.

Moreover, they have been indomitable once they have surged into the lead. While the Blasters remain unbeaten after taking the lead this season, Hyderabad FC have just dropped two points from winning positions.

Hence, a situation could materialize where both teams begin the match cagily. Neither would want to give the other an inch. Both would dearly love to fashion a lead for themselves. Yet, both would also know the drawbacks of allowing the other to score first.

It would also be interesting to see how both sets of defenders deal with the opposition forwards. Against Jamshedpur FC, Diaz and Vazquez were willing to run the channels and were forcing the opposition centre-backs to unman their posts. Chinglensana Singh and Juanan, much like Eli Sabia and Peter Hartley, aren’t blessed with searing pace, meaning that the Blasters could turn to this modus operandi.

Ogbeche, meanwhile, would be hoping that Siverio is given the nod, considering it would then allow him to pick the ball deeper and have shots at goal. Not just because he is very good at it, but also because KBFC have a tendency to drop deep to relieve pressure.

Another intriguing sub-plot would be how both teams’ midfield maestros (HFC’s Joao Victor and Blasters’ Luna) stack up against each other. Prima facie, Victor isn’t as offensively ambitious as Luna. This season, though, he has shown signs of being a clutch goal-scorer from outside the box.

Luna, meanwhile, is capable of bits of absolute brilliance. He usually operates down the inside left channel – space that Nim Dorjee and Yasir will have to guard against. Neither is very experienced, meaning that that could be something KBFC look to expose.

Aniket Jadhav and Yasir, meanwhile, would look to exploit Harmanjot Khabra’s slight lack of pace. The veteran has bags of experience but has a tendency to get caught out of position against pacy forwards.

All said and done, this is the final this topsy-turvy season of the ISL deserved. There are several sub-plots waiting to be unleashed and there are several novel chapters that could be written.

Both teams, lest we forget, have suffered a lot to be here. The Kerala Blasters’ chances have been scoffed at season after season. And, Hyderabad FC were always taken lightly, despite having a decent squad at their disposal. Now, all of that chatter has been rendered moot.

On Sunday, two current behemoths of the ISL will clash swords – behemoths who have overcome plenty of adversity to just be there, let alone climb the perch of the ISL ladder. But only one will be left standing.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.