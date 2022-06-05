Roland Garros 2022 champions
Men's singles: Rafael Nadal
Women's singles: Iga Swiatek
Men's doubles: Marcelo Arevalo/Jean-Julien Rojer
Women's doubles: Kristina Mladenovic/Caroline Garcia
Mixed doubles: Ena Shibahara/Wesley Koolhof
French Open 2022 Men's Final: Rafael Nadal triumphed 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 over Casper Ruud to win his 14th Roland Garros title and 22nd major.
Updated record:
Champion: 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022
Win-loss: 112-3
Second set: Rafael Nadal 6-3
Rafael Nadal takes five straight games to win the second set 6-3 over Casper Ruud and he is two sets to love up. Ruud handing the set with a double fault on fourth set point opportunity
Stat: Nadal when leading two sets to love: 256-3 and 90-0 at Roland Garros
First set: Rafael Nadal 6-3
Rafael Nadal wins the opening set 6-3 over Casper Ruud and he is two sets away from a 14th French Open title. Nadal is 11-3 in first set of French Open finals. After three straight breaks in the opening stages, both players remain on serve for the rest.
Men's final quick look
Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud will meet in the men's singles final at Roland Garros on a cool, cloudy and breezy afternoon.
The temperature is around 70 degrees Fahrenheit (20 Celsius) and there is rain in the forecast. Court Philippe Chatrier has a retractable roof, which was closed for Nadal's semifinal.
Nadal is seeking his 14th championship at the French Open and 22nd Grand Slam title overall. Both of those totals would extend records he already owns.
Ruud is playing in a major final for the first time.
The thing we all wanted to hear!
Rafael Nadal: "Thank you very much! First of all, it's been a pleasure to play the final with you (Ruud). Congratulations on these two weeks. I'm very happy for you, your team and your family. Wish you all the luck for the future."
"My team, my family, who is there. It's completely amazing the things that are happening this year. Thank you for all we've done this year and over the years. All through the years with injuries. Nothing like this would be possible without your support. I would have retired much before!"
"Thank you everyone who made this event possible. For me this tournament is best in the world. All the ball kids, volunteers, tournament directors, you are doing amazing. You make me feel like home. Just thank you to you all and French Federation"
"For me personally, very difficult to describe the feelings. It's something that I've never believed. At 36, competitive, playing in most important court of my career, in a final. To try to keep going. Thank you to everyone in Paris! For me it's incredible to play here, for all the support. It's wonderful, thank you so much."
"I don't know what will happen in the future but I'll keep going, I'll keep fighting"
Casper Ruud: "This is the first time for me! I want to congratulate Rafa. It's your 14th time here, 22nd at Slams. We all know what a champion you are. Today I got to play you in a final here. But I'm not the first victim! To you Rafa, your team, your academy for taking me into open arms. From me, my family, we hope you continue for some more time. To my team, it's been a long road. It is a road impossible without all your help. Hope we can continue this journey for more years, more finals and more Grand Slams. Thank you very much. To the city of Paris, supporters, it has been unbelievable. To see full stadiums is inspiring, you've been nice to me for whole two weeks so thank you. It gives me motivation to come back and hope next year I can speak some French. To the organisers, thank you for all the help. Thank you for the last three weeks. Merci!"
BJK with the trophy presentation
How Nadal got the job done!
King of Clay x 14 👑@RafaelNadal remains undefeated in Paris finals, conquering Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 for a 14th title
Nadal 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 Ruud (* denotes next server)
Ruud has lost the last 10 games and is now serving to avoid a bagel. Starts off by sending his forehand long and it is 0-15. Followed by a Nadal backhand winner down the line after pushing Ruud to the other corner. A 35th winner for Rafa. Nadal almost making it 0-40 after picking up a drop shot and almost getting a backhand smash back. Nadal with a backhand cross court winner and it brings up two championship points. One saved! Nadal's return on the serve is a mishit and it goes wide. The victory is sealed with a winner! Nadal is the French Open champion!
French Open 2022 Men's Final Live: Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud will play each other in the French Open men's final. Nadal seeks his 14th title at Roland Garros and 22nd Grand Slam trophy overall. Both would add to records he already owns. At 36, Nadal would be the oldest champion in French Open history.
Ruud is 23 and appearing in his first major final, the first man from Norway to get that far in singles at any Grand Slam tournament. The two have never met in an official match but have played many practice sets against each other at Nadal's tennis academy in Mallorca because Ruud has been training there for a few years. Ruud considers Nadal his idol and recalls watching the Spaniard's past French Open finals on TV.
Earlier, Iga Swiatek defeated American teenager Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 to clinch her second French Open title in three years on Saturday. Swiatek has now won 35 consecutive matches, equalling the longest unbeaten streak since Venus Williams in 2000.
When will the French Open 2022 men's singles final match commence?
Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud will clash at 6.30 pm IST to clinch the French Open 2022 men's singles title.
Where will the French Open 2022 men's singles final match be played?
The French Open 2022 men's singles final will be played today (5 June) at the Philippe Chatrier Court, Stade Roland Garros in Paris.
Where can you watch the French Open 2022 men's singles final match?
The French Open 2022 men’s singles final match will be telecast live on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX and Sony TEN 4. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app. You can also follow the match live on our blog at firstpost.com.
(With AP inputs)
Rafael Nadal reached his 14th French Open final on Friday after Alexander Zverev was forced to quit their semi-final after suffering a horror right ankle injury.
French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud progressed to the Roland Garros final at the expense of an injured Alexander Zverev and Marin Cilic.
Victory for Rafael Nadal will give him the Australian Open-French Open double in the same year for the first time.