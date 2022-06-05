Rafael Nadal: "Thank you very much! First of all, it's been a pleasure to play the final with you (Ruud). Congratulations on these two weeks. I'm very happy for you, your team and your family. Wish you all the luck for the future."

"My team, my family, who is there. It's completely amazing the things that are happening this year. Thank you for all we've done this year and over the years. All through the years with injuries. Nothing like this would be possible without your support. I would have retired much before!"

"Thank you everyone who made this event possible. For me this tournament is best in the world. All the ball kids, volunteers, tournament directors, you are doing amazing. You make me feel like home. Just thank you to you all and French Federation"

"For me personally, very difficult to describe the feelings. It's something that I've never believed. At 36, competitive, playing in most important court of my career, in a final. To try to keep going. Thank you to everyone in Paris! For me it's incredible to play here, for all the support. It's wonderful, thank you so much."

"I don't know what will happen in the future but I'll keep going, I'll keep fighting"