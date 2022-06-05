The 21-year-old Iga Swiatek is the new face of dominance, and women’s tennis is better for it.

As Iga Swiatek hit the closing service winner against Coco Gauff in Saturday’s final, she didn’t just win the French Open. She captured her second Grand Slam title, her 35th win on the trot, her sixth title in a row. She went 9-0 in finals, 18-0 on sets in finals.

When was the last time we saw a player dominate women’s tennis like this?

To understand the heft of Swiatek’s achievement, we just have to look at the calibre players whose records she has matched, or overtaken. Coming into Saturday’s summit clash, she was level with Serena Williams for an unbeaten streak of 34 (last win at Wimbledon 2013). By winning the final, she equalled Venus Williams winning run of 35 (last win Linz 2000), which is the best of this century. By clinching her sixth successive title, she matched the run of Justine Henin in 2007-08. At 21, she is the youngest woman to win multiple Grand Slam titles since Maria Sharapova at the US Open in 2006.

More importantly, she did all that with a massive target on her back.

“I want to thank my team. I am pretty happy as every piece has come together,” Swiatek said at the trophy presentation ceremony. “Two years ago winning this was amazing. I feel I worked hard, and the pressure was big. I’d love to be back, and oh my god. It seems like I need some more experience of this.”

In the last five years, as women’s tennis has gone through carousel of champions, very few favourites have been able to handle the billing and the hype that comes with it. Ash Barty was an exception. Naomi Osaka maybe.

Swiatek recently revealed that she cried after Barty walked away from the game, at the age of 25, in February. By default, the Pole took over as World No 1. Although reluctant at first, Swiatek has grown into the role of a Tour leader in a matter of months.

🗣️ "It's something special"@iga_swiatek on her 35th win and second title at #RolandGarros — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 4, 2022

Her breakthrough in 2020 had been a surprise. Then a fearless teenager, Swiatek tore through the field in a pandemic-delayed autumn edition of the French Open, winning the title without dropping a set.

At this year’s Roland Garros, with all eyes on her, with posters declaring, ‘She may never lose again,’ Swiatek was just as daring. She never looked weighed down by pressure as the wins kept stacking up. The only hiccup came in the fourth round, when she found herself a set down against Chinese teenager Qinwen Zheng. That apart, Swiatek, powered by her forehand, has looked unstoppable. In the last three matches, the business end if you like it, of her impressive French Open campaign, she lost only 12 games, never more than three a set.

Eighteen-year-old Gauff was perhaps a tad unlucky to come across a player in such red-hot form in her first Grand Slam final. The American, understandably, started Saturday’s final with a few nerves. Swiatek was quick to jump on that and pocketed the first set 6-1 in 32 minutes. Though Gauff broke the Swiatek serve in the very first game of the second set, she couldn’t sustain the quality of play long enough to make inroads into the match. At 2-1 in the second set the roof came on, and the Pole used the heavier conditions to perfection to break back and regain control.

Gauff made 23 unforced errors on the day, and Swiatek forced her into 21 more with some deep, heavy-hitting. With so much on the line, the World No 1 turned in a solid performance – 72 per cent points won on the first serve (to Gauff’s 46), 58 per cent points won on the second serve (to Gauff’s 40) and 18 winners – to win 6-1, 6-3 in a mere 68 minutes.

As a triumphant Swiatek rushed into the stands to celebrate with her family and friends, Gauff sat alone at her bench. Tears flowing. She hadn’t played her best tennis. But she might take solace in the knowledge that her opponent has been playing better than anyone. For five months, against players a lot more experienced than Gauff.

A fierce competitor on the court, Swiatek seems unassuming off it. Most of her answers start with a prolonged, ‘Ummm.’ On YouTube, along with great highlight reels of her lights-out tennis, there are videos of her goofing around, with titles like, ‘Swiatek being a meme for four minutes straight.’ She’s one of the few women’s players who play with a baseball cap, and her outfits are not the most fashion-forward. No trappings, all grit.

In her own way, she continues the trend of a socially conscious women’s tennis champion. Even before Osaka brought focus on the mental health of tennis players during last year’s French Open, Swiatek had spoken about emotional well-being. She has been working with a sports psychologist since she was a teenager, before she won her first French Open and talked about the importance of having a mental health expert in her corner.

During the French Open, Swiatek wore a ribbon in Ukraine colours to express solidarity with the neighbouring country. On the podium on Saturday, as she received her second French Open trophy, she cried, she laughed, she was awkward, she was sensitive. She ended her victor’s speech on Saturday with this: ‘I want to say something to Ukraine, to stay strong, as the war is still there.’

But Swiatek is still only 21, new to the stage and happy to be herself. While posing with the French Open trophy for the cameras, the Polish player lifted the crowning top of the Coupe Suzanne-Lenglen. Then shook her head, as if to signal there was nothing inside. Just like there had been no bunny in the hat for Swiatek during her stunning run.

She is the new face of dominance, and women’s tennis is better for it.

