Formula 1: Red Bull Racing to produce own engines from 2025 following Honda's departure from sport
The team of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez said they have also recruited Ben Hodgkinson as technical director from Mercedes to oversee the switch.
Paris: Red Bull Racing will develop their own engines from 2025, the team announced Friday, as they plan long-term following the decision by current supplier Honda to leave the sport this season.
Red Bull have acquired the technology of Honda and will produce it in-house between 2022 and 2024 before going solo with their own powertrains to comply with new regulations from 2025.
"The formation of the powertrain division represents Red Bull's single largest investment in F1 since the establishment of Red Bull Racing in 2005," said a team statement.
"It provides both Red Bull and (sister team) AlphaTauri with sporting autonomy as well as seamless integration of engine and chassis for the first time."
