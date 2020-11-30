Former Senegalese footballer Papa Bouba Diop dies aged 42 after long illness
Diop was also part of the team that lost to Cameroon on penalties in the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations final.
Dakar: Former Senegal midfielder Papa Bouba Diop has died at the age of 42 after a long illness, local media and the West African state's football federation said on Sunday.
Diop is best known in his native country for scoring the winning goal against then defending champions France in the opening match of the 2002 World Cup.
The Senegalese squad went on to reach the quarter-finals of the tournament before they were knocked out by Turkey.
Diop was also part of the team that lost to Cameroon on penalties in the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations final.
He won the 2008 FA Cup with Portsmouth in a club career that included stints at French club Lens, Fulham, West Ham United and Birmingham City.
Victor Cisse, the secretary general of the Senegalese football federation, confirmed Diop's death to AFP.
Senegal's President Macky Sall said on Twitter on Sunday it was a "great loss" for the country.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Former Liverpool and England goalkeeper Ray Clemence passes away aged 72
Clemence, one of the greatest English goalkeepers of his generation, won three European Cups and five top-tier league titles during a trophy-laden spell at Liverpool.
Premier League: 16 test positive for COVID-19 in latest EPL checks among players and club staff
It is the highest number of positive tests recorded in a single week since testing began ahead of the return of football in June after the sport's suspension amid the pandemic.
India's FIFA panel referee Rowan Arumughan feels referees should be consistent to earn respect of players
Arumughan, who officiated in Lionel Messi's first match as Argentina captain in a FIFA friendly against Venezuela in Kolkata in 2011, said a referee also needs to know "skilful players who can challenge the referees".