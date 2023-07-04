Saudi Pro League football: Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and other big transfers
Saudi Pro League: A look at some of the biggest names to have made the move to Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Pro League made its biggest splash in the footballing world by bringing in an out of favour Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United in January 2023. That transfer created shockwaves with not one of the conventional big leagues signing a quality player from a European giant.
Even though his move to Al Nassr came on a free in January 2023, the league’s financial might could not be ignored with a 200 million euro bumper contract being offered.
This summer window, that has been taken to the next level. All of Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy have joined teams in Saudi Arabia with the sovereign wealth fund – Public Investment Fund (PIF) – being put to use for football deals.
Related Articles
List of top football players to have joined the Saudi Pro League:
Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr)
Karim Benzema (Al Ittihad)
Ruben Neves (Al Hilal)
N’Golo Kante (Al Ittihad)
Edouard Mendy (Al Ahli)
Jota (Al Ittihad)
Kalidou Koulibaly (Al Hilal)
Marcelo Brozovic (Al Nassr)
David Ospina (Al Nassr)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
With a heady cocktail of local and diaspora players, Pakistan football team hopes to become best in the region
Ranked 195th in the world, the Pakistan football team is the second-lowest side in South Asia with Sri Lanka having the worst ranking.
Wolves' Ruben Neves latest Saudi-bound high profile player after inking £47 million deal with Al-Hilal
Neves, who joins Al-Hilal for a transfer fee of £47 million, follows in the footsteps of Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante, who completed free transfers to Al-Ittihad this month. Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr in December.
Football transfer roundup: Marseille sign Kondogbia, Loftus-Cheek joins AC Milan, Barca release Umtiti
Kondogbia will team up again with new Marseille coach Marcelino, with whom he won the Spanish Copa del Rey while playing for Valencia