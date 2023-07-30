The summer transfer window continues to live upto the expectations as the 2023/24 season of European domestic football season nears it’s start.

The likes of Riyad Mahrez, Lionel Messi among others have made big-money moves outside of Europe, while Kylian Mbappe remains the talk of the town in the ongoing transfer window.

Let’s now take a look at some completed transfers as well as some rumours:

Man Utd in reported deal for Hojlund, ten Hag tight-lipped

Manchester United has reportedly agreed a deal worth an initial 64 million pounds to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

The Denmark international is the third major arrival at Old Trafford during the summer transfer window after the signings of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Rasmus Højlund to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement reached right now with Atalanta 🚨🔴🇩🇰 #MUFC Package will be around €70m with add ons, clubs preparing documents in the next 24 hours. Højlund agreed 5 year deal ten days ago as he only wanted Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/MVN0ubeH7O — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2023

United is understood to have agreed a fee of 64 million pounds (82 million USD) for Hojlund, with a further 8 million pounds in add-ons.

The 20-year-old is reported to have agreed terms on a five-year deal with the option of a further season.

Hojlund joined Atalanta in August 2022 from Austrian club Sturm Graz for a reported 17 million euros. He scored nine goals in 32 appearances in Serie A last season.

United manager Erik ten Hag was tight-lipped about the reports when asked by reporters on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s friendly against Borussia Dortmund in Las Vegas.

“I can’t talk about the player who is still under contract (with) another club,” said the Dutchman.

Ten Hag said however that he hoped Mount and Onana would be joined by a new forward, as he tries to get United back in contention at the top of the table.

“With this squad, we built a foundation last season…now we have to find the right players to fit in and who can help to raise the bar. I think we succeeded with Andre Onana, we succeeded with Mason Mount, and now we are looking for a striker,” he said.

Sadio Mane to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr

Bayern Munich announced on Saturday that Senegalese striker Sadio Mane was in talks “about a change of club” with reports suggesting he was destined for Saudi side Al Nassr to join Cristiano Ronaldo.

The German champions left Mane out of a friendly match in Tokyo, posting on Twitter: “Sadio Mane is in contract negotiations about a change of club and is therefore not in the line-up today.”

The 31-year-old former Liverpool star is due to become the latest high profile player to join the cash-rich Saudi league.

Bild and Kicker magazine reported he was on his way for the a medical with Al Nassr.

Mane would be another major signing for the club that pulled off the first coup of a raft of signings by Saudi clubs by luring Cristiano Ronaldo, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Aside from Ronaldo Al Nassr have also signed this summer Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, Brazil full-back Alex Telles and Ivory Coast midfielder Seko Fofana.

James Rodriguez happy to play in Sao Paulo

Attacking midfielder James Rodríguez signed for Sao Paulo on a free transfer in a move announced by the Brazilian club on Saturday.

The former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich player agreed a two-year contract. He has been out of action since he left Greek club Olympiakos in April.

Official, confirmed. James Rodriguez is new São Paulo player on free move 🇨🇴 It’s his 10th club… in 10 different countries 🌎 🇨🇴Envigado

🇦🇷Banfield

🇵🇹FC Porto

🇫🇷AS Monaco

🇪🇸Real Madrid

🇩🇪Bayern

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Everton

🇶🇦Al-Rayyan

🇬🇷Olympiacos

🇧🇷São Paulo pic.twitter.com/rqkOfGAuSq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2023

The 32-year-old Colombian said in a video posted online that he was happy to return to Brazil, where he impressed at the 2014 World Cup.

“It was here that I was shown to the world,” he said. “I could not miss the feeling of wearing the ‘heaviest’ shirt of this magical place. The shirt of the Brazilian club with most international titles. Amazing things happen here in Brazil. Amazing things happen here at Sao Paulo.”

He also played for Colombia at the 2018 World Cup. He has made a total of 90 appearances for Colombia, scoring 26 goals.

Rodríguez joined Portuguese club Porto in 2010. He left for Monaco three years later before moving to Madrid in 2014 as one of the most promising players in world soccer. He joined Bayern Munich in 2017 after disappointing seasons in Spain.

Rodriguez joined Everton in 2020, followed by Qatar’s Al-Rayyan and Olympiakos.

Boca Juniors sign Edinson Cavani

Argentina club Boca Juniors announced on Saturday it has signed 36-year-old Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani on a free transfer.

The club said it has an 18-month deal which will see the veteran player compete in the knockout stage of this year’s Copa Libertadores.

Boca Juniors have completed Edinson Cavani signing — deal until Dec 2024. Here we go, confirmed 🟡🔵✨ pic.twitter.com/LKjTFHbFDI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2023

“We are happy to have you here,” Boca Juniors said on social media, posting a highlight reel of Cavani’s career and an image of a Boca No. 10 shirt with the Uruguayan’s name on it.

Earlier, Spanish team Valencia said in a statement it had terminated its contract with Cavani, which was due to expire next year.

Cavani has struggled with several muscular injuries in the recent past. He played only 28 matches for Valencia and scored seven goals.

His career in Europe began in 2007 at Palermo, where he played for three years. He then enjoyed impressive stints at Napoli (2010-2013) and Paris Saint-Germain (2013-2020). The Uruguayan also played for Manchester United (2020-2022) before moving to Valencia last year.

The striker has played for Uruguay in the last four editions of the World Cup. He has scored 58 goals in 136 appearances for the national team.

With inputs from agencies