It was a slow day in the European transfer market on Thursday as far as done deals are concerned but backroom activities continued at supersonic speed. One of the biggest names to complete the transfer on Thursday was Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson who completed his move to Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq, becoming the latest big-name player to be lured to the Gulf state.

The England midfielder, who posted a farewell message on Wednesday, has ended a 12-year stay at Anfield, during which he won every major trophy.

“We can confirm @JHenderson has completed a transfer to Al Ettifaq,” Liverpool said on their social media channels.

Al Ettifaq posted: “A leader. A warrior. We’re simply thrilled to have him.”

A leader 💪🏻 A warrior ⚔️ We’re simply thrilled to have him ❤️💚 Henderson is ETTIFAQI 🟢✨#HendersonEttifaqi pic.twitter.com/GIj8kggxtn — Ettifaq Club (@Ettifaq_EN) July 27, 2023

The 33-year-old, who played 492 matches for Liverpool, scoring 33 goals, has finalised a deal with reported wages of up to £700,000-a-week.

Liverpool are due to receive an initial £12 million ($15.5 million) from the Saudi club.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp paid tribute to his departing skipper.

“I know it was a really, really tough decision for Hendo and I was around or with him all the way,” he said. “It’s sad, absolutely strange, because he is the only captain I had here at Liverpool, but I think it is exciting for him as well. We will miss him, without a shadow of a doubt, that’s clear — as a man and as a player.”

Rumours

While Henderson has completed his move to Saudi Pro League, former Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane is also close to moving to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr. As per reports, the talks between Al Nassr and Bayern Munich are in the final stages and the Bundesliga Giants are to earn around 37 million euros for the player.

Another Liverpool midfielder, Fabinho, is also moving closer to a move to Al Ittihad. The Saudi Pro League will offer the Brazilian a three-year contract.

Bayern Munich’s board is set to meet Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy on Friday to try to finalise the Harry Kane deal. Bayern are apparently ready to play 80 million euro plus add-ons for the English striker.

Chelsea’s new bid of 95 million euros was immediately rejected by Brighton for defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo. Chelsea are keen on signing the 21-year-old Ecuadorian but Brighton are holding on for a massive transfer deal.

Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund wants to sign for Manchester United despite PSG submitting a bid for him to Atalanta. Utd are set for the latest round of talks with Atalanta this weekend over Hojlund.

With AP inputs