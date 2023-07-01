SAFF Championship 2023: India coach Igor Stimac slapped with two-match ban, $500 fine for red-card in Kuwait game
Stimac picked up a second red card in the ongoing SAFF Championship after arguing with referees during India's Group A clash against Kuwait.
India men’s head coach Igor Stimac was penalised on Friday following yet another altercation with match officials in the 2023 SAFF Championships in Bengaluru, getting slapped with a two-match ban along with a US$500 fine.
Stimac picked up a second red card in the ongoing continental football tournament after arguing with referees during India’s Group A clash against Kuwait at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Tuesday that ended in a 1-1 draw.
Read: Chhetri magic, tackles, red cards — India-Kuwait serve up a classic
The Croatian had earlier been handed a red card during the Blue Tigers’ opening game against Pakistan, because of which Stimac had to sit in the stands for the subsequent fixture against Nepal.
Stimac was also fined USD 500 as the SAFF Disciplinary Committee deemed it a fit case for suspending him for more than one match.
Stimac’s red card in the Indo-Pak clash on 21 June, however, was not referred to the SAFF Disciplinary Committee as the offence was deemed “less serious” and he had to sit out of the subsequent match against Nepal on 24 June.
Read | ‘I am a warrior and I will do it again’: Stimac on red card against Pakistan
But in this case relating to the red card in the Kuwait game on 27 June, the matter reached the SAFF Disciplinary Committee which imposed a more severe punishment on the experienced Croatian coach and 1998 Wold Cup bronze medallist.
“He (Stimac) has been handed two-match ban and also fined US$ 500 (Rs 41,000),” SAFF General Secretary General Anwarul Haq told PTI on Friday.
“Unlike the first instance (against Pakistan), the matter reached the SAFF Disciplinary Committee as it was a graver offence. He (Stimac) also used abusive language against the match officials while he was going off the field (after being shown red card).”
In the tense match against Kuwait, Stimac engaged in an animated argument with the match officials and was eventually flashed a red card in the 81st minute.
In any case, Stimac was to sit out of India’s semi-final match against Lebanon on Saturday as one match ban was automatic but now he will not be in the dug out if the home team reaches the final. Assistant coach Mahesh Gawli will have to take his place.
With inputs from PTI
