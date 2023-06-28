India has played just three matches in the ongoing SAFF Championship and coach Igor Stimac has already received his second red card.

During India’s fixture with Kuwait, which ended in a tie, Igor was shown the red card for arguing with officials after already being shown a yellow card in the 63rd minute.

Read: Chhetri magic, tackles, red cards — India-Kuwait serve up a classic

He had to watch the rest of the match from the stands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Football – IFTWC (@indianfootball_wc)

This was only his second match after he was shown a red card in India’s tournament opener against Pakistan for snatching the ball from a Pakistani player about to take a throw-in.

India won the Pakistan match 4-0 though. And even their second match against Nepal, which Stimac missed because of one suspension, India won 2-0.

The match against Kuwait was the only time not just in this tournament but in India’s last nine matches when the opponent had a goal on board. And that came from Indian defender Anwar Ali as an unfortunate own goal.

Defending Stimac, India assistant coach Mahesh Gawli lambasted the refereeing in the championship during the post-match presser.

“Our coach was just having a conversation with the player and the referee, after talking with the line officials, approached him (Stimac) and showed the card. They were targeting him,” said Gawli.

“The refereeing was poor and the SAFF has to think about the quality of the officials or the tournament will suffer. Our coach (Stimac) was faultless and the referee could not control the match. Our team was brilliant and Kuwait was very rough.”

However, the Stimac flare-up wasn’t the only commotion that broke up on the pitch on Tuesday.

In the 84th minute, Kuwait’s Hamad Al Qallaf pushed down India midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad. India’s Rahim Ali charged Qallaf in response and both teams indulged in a heated exchange. Both Qallaf and Rahim were given direct red cards.

With Tuesday’s tie Kuwait finished top in pool A, which means India will now have to face the pool B toppers, who will most probably be strong-looking Lebanon, for the 1 July semi-final. And given his suspension, India won’t have their coach Stimac on the touchline to support them in the major clash.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.