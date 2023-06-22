India head coach Igoe Stimac has defended his actions that led to a red card for the Croatian during India’s game against Pakistan at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Stimac was shown a red card by the referee Chetri Prajwaol in the first half of the SAFF Championship 2023 match after the former World Cup bronze medallist stopped a Pakistani player from taking a throw-in.

The Indian gaffer’s reaction also led to a clash between the players and staff of both sides.

Taking to Twitter, Stimac in his defence wrote, “Football is all about passion, especially when you defend the colours of your country. You can hate or love me for my actions yesterday, but I am a warrior and I will do it again when needed to protect our boys on the pitch against unjustified decisions.”

Jai Hind, Lets go Croatia 🇮🇳🙏🏼🇭🇷 — Igor Štimac (@stimac_igor) June 22, 2023

In a separate tweet, he added: “Jai Hind, Lets go Croatia”.

India assistant coach Mahesh Gawli after the match said that the red card for Stimac was according to the rule book but was a bit harsh.

“Yeah, it was an offence that if you go by the book often attracts a red card. But yeah, but then we feel that it might have been a bit harsh on the coach,” Gawli said during the post-match presser.

Pakistan assistant coach Torben Philip also did not feel it was a big issue.

“We did not initiate it, so I think we are on the fare side here of the incident,” Torben said.

Coming to the match. India won the contest 4-0 with Sunil Chhetri scoring a hat-trick as the home team made a winning start to their campaign.

This was Chhetri’s fourth international hat-trick and with 90 goals, he’s now fourth in the list of all-time goal-scorers.

Ahead of him are Cristiano Ronaldo (123), Ali Daei (109) and Lionel Messi (103).

