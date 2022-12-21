Argentina captain Lionel Messi is in seventh heaven as he has finally got the opportunity to bring the nation’s third World Cup trophy home.

Since his World Cup debut in 2006, it took five editions for the legendary footballer to achieve the feat. They were beaten by Germany in the final of the 2014 World Cup and were eliminated by France in the Round of 16 of the previous one.

But this time, Messi got to touch his ultimate dream after Argentina defeated France in a thrilling final. From the dressing room to the return flight, the celebrations were everywhere with Messi being the centrepiece.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

Messi shared some glimpses of a memorable Sunday night at the Lusail Stadium. The photographs featured every significant event of the nail-biting final, from emphatic celebrations after the goals to lifting the trophy.

Messi kissing the much-awaited trophy with the Golden Ball in his hands is unquestionably the most precious moment of all.

The footballer wrote, “So many times I dreamed it, so much I wanted it that I still don’t fall, I can’t believe it.” He also extended his gratitude “to his family, to all who showed their support and belief.” Notably, this post created history and became Instagram’s most-liked one with more than 6 crores likes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

Lionel Scaloni’s side boarded their flight to Buenos Aires from Doha via Rome. The celebrations continued inside the plane too. Several photographs aboard the plane surfaced on the internet. Messi, himself, dropped a photo with a caption saying, “Champions.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

La Albiceleste touched down at the Ezeiza International Airport at around 2.40 am local time. A large crowd along with local media was waiting at the airport to welcome the unit. However, even after reaching Argentina, Messi could not seem to keep his hands off the treasured trophy. Some of his Instagram posts showed the great footballer sleeping with the trophy on his bed.

Additionally, Messi penned a long, heart-touching note explaining his journey of more than 30 years. He made a special mention of another country legend, the late Diego Maradona, who was the hero behind Argentina’s second World Cup title in 1986.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

The former Barcelona icon noted, “This Cup we got is also from all those who did not make it in the previous World Cups we played, like in 2014 in Brazil, where they all deserved it for how they fought until the same final, worked hard and wanted it as much as I did. And we deserved it even in that damn ending.

“It’s also for Diego (Maradona) who encouraged us from heaven. And for all those who spent the time always on the bench of the national team without looking so much at the result but the desire, we always put into it, even when things didn’t go as we wanted. And of course, it’s for all this beautiful group that was formed and of the technical team and all the people of the national team who, being anonymous, work day and night to make it easier for us.”

Messi played a pivotal role in each of Argentina’s victories throughout the tournament. The left-footed genius was named the Player of the Tournament earning him the Golden Ball. During the competition, Messi netted seven goals and provided three assists.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.