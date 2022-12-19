Despite France losing the final to Argentina, the team’s star striker Kylian Mbappe earned a consolation of a prize in the Golden Boot of the FIFA World Cup in Lusail on Sunday. Kylian Mbappe scored as many as thrice in a nail-biting final at the Lusail Stadium to pip Lionel Messi to the Golden Boot as he finished the tournament with eight goals.

Read: Argentina win 2022 FIFA World Cup, beat France 4-2 in penalties in the final

Messi scored a brace as well to finish FIFA World Cup 2022 at seven goals as the duo head into the mega clash tied at five goals apiece.

Mbappe also became the first to score a hat-trick in a World Cup in 56 years while also becoming the maiden player to score in back-to-back World Cup finals as he lifted the 2018 World Cup in Russia with a 4-2 win over Croatia.

In the match, Messi (23′) scored early from the spot while Angel Di Maria (36′) doubled the lead going into halftime.

Mbappe put France back in the game with two goals in two minutes (80′, 81′) to level the scoreline and enforce extra time. Messi then put Argentina back in the lead again in the 108th minute before Mbappe levelled the proceeding with a 117th-minute goal to take the game into penalties.

The duo duly converted their penalties early in the shootout but two consecutive misses from France cost dearly as Argentina took the tie-breaker 4-2 to lift the World Cup for the third time.

