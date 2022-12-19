Lionel Messi penned his first note – emotional and ecstatic at the same time – after winning the FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday night at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Argentina captain Messi, one of the best to have ever braced the sport, had won all the major accolades but was eluded by the World Cup trophy so far in his career.

However, history was rewritten on 18 December as Argentina beat France through penalties after the teams tied 3-3 in an epic final clash.

Messi took to Instagram and mentioned that it was hard to believe that he had won the World Cup.

“CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!!!!!!! So many times I dreamed it, so much I wanted it that I still don’t fall, I can’t believe it.”

Messi also thanked his family and all the Argentine supporters stating that they can achieve great things by being united and that the win was to the merit of the group rather than an individual.

“Thank you so much to my family, to all who support me, and also to all who believed in us. We prove once again that Argentinians when we fight together and united we are able to achieve what we aim. The merit is of this group, which is above individuals, is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also one of all Argentinians… We did it!!! LET’S GO ARGENTINA DAMN!!!!! We’re seeing each other very soon.”

Messi was undoubtedly exhilarated with the World Cup win and was seen dancing on the top of the table in the dressing room alongside his teammates.

Argentina won the FIFA World Cup after 36 years, having last won in 1986.

The Argentine star earlier also put rest to speculations about his retirement and confirmed that he is willing to play for a few more years for Argentina.

