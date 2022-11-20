Before the much-awaited FIFA World Cup 2022 commence in Qatar, football legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo broke the internet by sharing a pic of a rare joint collab from their respective Instagram handles.

In the pic, the two long-term rivals, who are also considered as greatest footballers of this era, can be seen playing a game of chess on a chequered bag from a luxury brand. Interestingly, Messi and Ronaldo are involved in the latest advertising campaign for the fashion brand Louis Vuitton.

“Victory is a State of Mind. A long tradition of crafting trunks photographed by Annie Leibovitz,” both captioned the photograph and shared it exactly at 11 PM IST on Saturday night from their respective Instagram handles.

The iconic picture went viral on the internet moments after it was uploaded and it is being predicted that it may well go down as one of the most liked posts in the history of Instagram after racking up more than 10 million likes across both posts in just over 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, fans were quick to respond to the post as social media went into meltdown. Here are some of the reactions:

Argentina captain Messi and Portugal skipper Ronaldo have dominated the football world for more than 15 years and the talented duo shares a total of 12 Ballon d’Ors between them. The talented pair have won almost every award possible in football.

However, the World Cup trophy remains elusive for both and they will aim to get their hands on it in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which kicks off on Sunday with the host locking horns with Ecuador in the opening clash.