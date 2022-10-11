Auto refresh feeds

India will be taking part in a FIFA Women's World Cup tournament for the first-ever time. There will be eyes on a lot of young talents, but we have shortlisted them to five players. Take a look at five India players to watch out for in the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup.

Right. National anthems of both teams are complete. Time for LIVE action. India kick-off from left to right in the first half. And we're underway!

USA's Suarez attempts to cut back from the left flank, but she hits this straight to the India goalkeeper Anjali Munda. First touch for the Indian in the contest.

9: Brilliant volley from Melina Rebimbas, and the United States are into an early 1-0 lead against debutants and hosts India!

15: USA double the lead! This time, it's Charlotte Kohler with the goal, heading the ball into the net from a USA corner! 2-0!

USA triple their lead! 3-0 to the United States! Onyeka Gamero finds the net, a defensive mistake by Purnima costs another goal that has gone against the hosts. Gamero steals the ball from Purnima, who collected the ball initially after a pass from the Indian goalkeeper, and Gamero emerges victorious in her battle against Munda, the Indian goalkeeper

31: Rebimbas scores her second goal of the match! USA get their fourth! Another brilliant volley from the American, after claiming the ball inside the Indian box. Indian defence is once again exposed.

5-0 to the United States! Thompson gets her name in the scoresheet. She gets inside the Indian box, and hits this one past the Indian goalkeeper Anjali's near-post. Anjali came up with a dive to save, but that went in vain. Forgettable start to India.

HALF TIME! Utter domination from the United States, who take a 5-0 lead on the back of goals from Melina Rebimbas, Charlotte Kohler, Onyeka Gamero and Thompson. A forgettable half for India, but the hosts will do everything to at least score a consolation goal in the second half.

Preview: India is set to add a new chapter to its footballing history as India U-17 women’s football team gets ready to make its debut at FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup. This will be the first time that India will be playing in a football World Cup at any age level. Their campaign starts on 11 October with a Group A contest against the USA at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubneshwar.

India qualified for the U-17 World Cup by the virtue of being the hosts. The World Cup will be hosted from 11 to 30 October in three cities across India — Bhubaneshwar, Goa and Navi Mumbai. India’s Group A also includes Brazil and Morocco. The home team will play Morocco on 14 and Brazil on 17. All matches will be played at Kalinga Stadium from 8 PM IST.

World Cup: All you need to know

India are coached by Sweden’s Thomas Dennerby helped his country win the senior World Cup bronze medal in 2011. He has also coached India’s senior women’s national team.

Coming to India’s first opponent, USA. The North American nation qualified for the tournament after winning the CONCACAF U-17 Women’s Championship. They scored 58 goals in the tournament and conceded just one. Senior USA side also has four World Cup titles and are considered one of the best nations for women’s football in the world.

World Cup: India squad, opponents, streaming — all you need to know

Meanwhile, India have a fairly new team that was assembled early this year. Players were scouted through trials and national championship as India do not have a formal age-group national league. The team is captained by Astam Oraon and has been together for the last seven months during which they also went to Europe for multiple exposure trips.

Coach Dennerby on the eve of the USA match said that defence is the strongest attribute of his side.

“Our preparations have been really good. We started in late February this year and up to now, we have almost 270 sessions, that include running, football, and technical meetings. Of course, the girls have developed a lot,” said India coach Dennerby.

“We have a team that we know can defend very well. One thing that everyone should be able to see is how hard it will be to score against us. If we utilise the chances we create, we can come out with points.”

India’s squad for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022:

Goalkeepers: Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Melody Chanu Keisham, Anjali Munda.

Defenders: Astam Oraon, Kajal, Naketa, Purnima Kumari, Varshika, Shilky Devi Hemam.

Midfielders: Babina Devi Lisham, Nitu Linda, Shailja, Shubhangi Singh.

Forwards: Anita Kumari, Lynda Kom Serto, Neha, Rejiya Devi Laishram, Shelia Devi Loktongbam, Kajol Hubert Dsouza, Lavanya Upadhyay, Sudha Ankita Tirkey.

Click here to read more FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup stories

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.