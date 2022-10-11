The India women's team in action during the FIFA U17 women's World Cup. Image: Twitter @IndianFootball
Preview: India is set to add a new chapter to its footballing history as India U-17 women’s football team gets ready to make its debut at FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup. This will be the first time that India will be playing in a football World Cup at any age level. Their campaign starts on 11 October with a Group A contest against the USA at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubneshwar.
India qualified for the U-17 World Cup by the virtue of being the hosts. The World Cup will be hosted from 11 to 30 October in three cities across India — Bhubaneshwar, Goa and Navi Mumbai. India’s Group A also includes Brazil and Morocco. The home team will play Morocco on 14 and Brazil on 17. All matches will be played at Kalinga Stadium from 8 PM IST.
India are coached by Sweden’s Thomas Dennerby helped his country win the senior World Cup bronze medal in 2011. He has also coached India’s senior women’s national team.
Coming to India’s first opponent, USA. The North American nation qualified for the tournament after winning the CONCACAF U-17 Women’s Championship. They scored 58 goals in the tournament and conceded just one. Senior USA side also has four World Cup titles and are considered one of the best nations for women’s football in the world.
Meanwhile, India have a fairly new team that was assembled early this year. Players were scouted through trials and national championship as India do not have a formal age-group national league. The team is captained by Astam Oraon and has been together for the last seven months during which they also went to Europe for multiple exposure trips.
Coach Dennerby on the eve of the USA match said that defence is the strongest attribute of his side.
“Our preparations have been really good. We started in late February this year and up to now, we have almost 270 sessions, that include running, football, and technical meetings. Of course, the girls have developed a lot,” said India coach Dennerby.
“We have a team that we know can defend very well. One thing that everyone should be able to see is how hard it will be to score against us. If we utilise the chances we create, we can come out with points.”
India’s squad for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022:
Goalkeepers: Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Melody Chanu Keisham, Anjali Munda.
Defenders: Astam Oraon, Kajal, Naketa, Purnima Kumari, Varshika, Shilky Devi Hemam.
Midfielders: Babina Devi Lisham, Nitu Linda, Shailja, Shubhangi Singh.
Forwards: Anita Kumari, Lynda Kom Serto, Neha, Rejiya Devi Laishram, Shelia Devi Loktongbam, Kajol Hubert Dsouza, Lavanya Upadhyay, Sudha Ankita Tirkey.
