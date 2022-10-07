India is set to host its first FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup which will be played from 11 to 30 October 2022, at three venues across Bhubaneswar, Margao and Navi Mumbai. This will be the second time India will be hosting an age-group World Cup. It also hosted the U-17 Men’s World Cup in 2017.

The India U-17 women’s football team has qualified for the tournament by the virtue of being the host and will begin its campaign on 11 October in Bhubaneswar.

Here’s everything you need to know about India’s campaign at FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022.

India’s matches in FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022:

India U-17 women’s football team has been drafted into the Group A of the tournament which also includes Brazil, United States and Morocco.

Matches:

11 October: India vs USA – 8 PM IST

14 October: India vs Morocco – 8 PM IST

17 October: Brazil vs India – 8 PM IST

In total, there are four groups of four teams each. The top two teams from each group will reach the quarter-finals.

What is the venue for India’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 matches?

All Group A matches will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.

India’s squad for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022:

Goalkeepers: Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Melody Chanu Keisham, Anjali Munda.

Defenders: Astam Oraon, Kajal, Naketa, Purnima Kumari, Varshika, Shilky Devi Hemam.

Midfielders: Babina Devi Lisham, Nitu Linda, Shailja, Shubhangi Singh.

Forwards: Anita Kumari, Lynda Kom Serto, Neha, Rejiya Devi Laishram, Shelia Devi Loktongbam, Kajol Hubert Dsouza, Lavanya Upadhyay, Sudha Ankita Tirkey.

Who is India’s coach for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022?

Sweden’s Thomas Dennerby is India’s coach. He has also coached India, Nigeria and Sweden’s women’s national teams.

Where can I watch and live stream India’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 matches?

The 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2022 will be broadcast on Sports18 1 SD & HD. You can also live stream it on Voot Select and Jio TV.

