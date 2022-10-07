After all the ebbs and flows, the highs and lows around the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) membership with FIFA, the seventh edition of the Under-17 Women’s World Cup is finally set to kick off in India.

India were originally the host for the 2020 edition but it had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and hence, India will now host the tournament. This will be just the second overall and first Women’s FIFA tournament in India.

A total of 16 teams will participate in the tournament, divided into four groups. The top two teams from each group will move forward to the knockout stage. Spain won the title in 2018 and will be defending the title.

India makes their debut in the tournament, being the host nation, besides Morocco and Tanzania.



Here is all the details you need to know about the biennial tournaments’ latest edition –

When will the 2022 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup start?

The 2022 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup will start on 11 October, Tuesday.

Where will the 2022 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup matches be played?

The Kalinga Stadium in Bhuvaneshwar, Goa’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, and the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host the games. The semi-finals will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, whereas the finals will be played at DY Patil Stadium.

Where can I watch the 2022 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup matches?

The 2022 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup matches will be telecasted live on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD in India. The matches can also be live-streamed digitally on Voot.

How many teams will participate in the 2022 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup?

A total of 16 teams of member associations of FIFA will participate in the 2022 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup. The teams will be divided into four groups of four teams each.

Behind The Scenes Watch what went behind the photo shoot of the Young Tigresses ahead of FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 #U17WWC #BackTheBlue #ShePower #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/b7pBeRR8MG — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 7, 2022



How are the teams divided across four groups of the 2022 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup?

Group A: India, USA, Morocco, Brazil

Group B: Germany, Nigeria, Chile, New Zealand

Group C: Spain, Colombia, Mexico, China

Group D: Japan, Tanzania, Canada, France

What is the format of the 2022 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup?

Each team will play the other three once in the group stage. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals, from wherein the games will be knock-outs. There will also be a third-place play-off between the teams that fail to win the semi-finals.

What is the Mascot for the 2022 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup?

The official mascot for the 2022 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup was named Ibha. Ibha is an Asiatic lioness. Such a sub-specie of the lion is found only in India.

What is the schedule of the 2022 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup?

11 October | Tuesday

Morocco vs Brazil | Kalinga Stadium – 4.30 PM IST

Chile vs New Zealand | Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 4.30 PM IST

Germany vs Nigeria | Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

India vs USA | Kalinga Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

12 October | Wednesday

Canada vs France | Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 4.30 PM IST

Mexico vs China | DY Patil Stadium – 4.30 PM IST

Japan vs Tanzania | Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

Spain vs Colombia | DY Patil Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

Sí: ¡la #U17WWC ya está aquí! Y con ella, te traemos el más completo de la @SEFutbolFem sub-17. ℹ️ Toda la plantilla, staff, estadios, itinerarios y partidos ¡a golpe de click!

https://t.co/WfPpNpRb5B#KickOffTheDream pic.twitter.com/zGrWdcwVeF — Selección Española Femenina de Fútbol (@SEFutbolFem) October 7, 2022



14 October | Friday

Brazil vs USA | Kalinga Stadium – 4.30 PM IST

New Zealand vs Nigeria | Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 4.30 PM IST

Germany vs Chile | Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

India vs Morocco | Kalinga Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

15 October | Saturday

China vs Colombia | DY Patil Stadium – 4.30 PM IST

France vs Tanzania | Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 4.30 PM IST

Japan vs Canada | Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

Spain vs Mexico | DY Patil Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

17 October | Monday

New Zealand vs Germany | Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 4.30 PM IST

Nigeria vs Chile | Kalinga Stadium – 4.30 PM IST

Brazil vs India | Kalinga Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

USA vs Morocco | Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

18 October | Tuesday

China vs Spain | DY Patil Stadium – 4.30 PM IST

Colombia vs Mexico | Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 4.30 PM IST

France vs Japan | Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

Tanzania vs Canada | DY Patil Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

21 October | Friday

Quarter-final 1, DY Patil Stadium – 4.30 PM IST

Quarter-final 2, DY Patil Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

22 October | Saturday

Quarter-final 3, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 4.30 PM IST

Quarter-final 4, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

26 October | Wednesday

Semi-final 1, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 4.30 PM IST

Semi-final 2, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

30 October | Sunday

Third place, DY Patil Stadium – 4.30 PM IST

Final, DY Patil Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.