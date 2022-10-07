FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: Venues, groups, schedule, Live Streaming and all you need to know
The seventh edition of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup scheduled to be played at three stadiums in Bhuvneshwar, Navi Mumbai, and Goa will kick off on 11 October.
After all the ebbs and flows, the highs and lows around the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) membership with FIFA, the seventh edition of the Under-17 Women’s World Cup is finally set to kick off in India.
India were originally the host for the 2020 edition but it had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and hence, India will now host the tournament. This will be just the second overall and first Women’s FIFA tournament in India.
A total of 16 teams will participate in the tournament, divided into four groups. The top two teams from each group will move forward to the knockout stage. Spain won the title in 2018 and will be defending the title.
India makes their debut in the tournament, being the host nation, besides Morocco and Tanzania.
Set piece perfection.
Throwback to a young Sara Daebritz at the #U17WWC! @DFB_Frauen | #KickOffTheDream pic.twitter.com/SwSFwr624q
— FIFA Women’s World Cup (@FIFAWWC) October 7, 2022
Here is all the details you need to know about the biennial tournaments’ latest edition –
When will the 2022 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup start?
The 2022 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup will start on 11 October, Tuesday.
Where will the 2022 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup matches be played?
The Kalinga Stadium in Bhuvaneshwar, Goa’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, and the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host the games. The semi-finals will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, whereas the finals will be played at DY Patil Stadium.
Where can I watch the 2022 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup matches?
The 2022 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup matches will be telecasted live on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD in India. The matches can also be live-streamed digitally on Voot.
How many teams will participate in the 2022 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup?
A total of 16 teams of member associations of FIFA will participate in the 2022 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup. The teams will be divided into four groups of four teams each.
Behind The Scenes
Watch what went behind the photo shoot of the Young Tigresses ahead of FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 #U17WWC #BackTheBlue #ShePower #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/b7pBeRR8MG
— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 7, 2022
How are the teams divided across four groups of the 2022 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup?
Group A: India, USA, Morocco, Brazil
Group B: Germany, Nigeria, Chile, New Zealand
Group C: Spain, Colombia, Mexico, China
Group D: Japan, Tanzania, Canada, France
What is the format of the 2022 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup?
Each team will play the other three once in the group stage. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals, from wherein the games will be knock-outs. There will also be a third-place play-off between the teams that fail to win the semi-finals.
What is the Mascot for the 2022 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup?
The official mascot for the 2022 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup was named Ibha. Ibha is an Asiatic lioness. Such a sub-specie of the lion is found only in India.
What is the schedule of the 2022 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup?
11 October | Tuesday
Morocco vs Brazil | Kalinga Stadium – 4.30 PM IST
Chile vs New Zealand | Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 4.30 PM IST
Germany vs Nigeria | Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 8.00 PM IST
India vs USA | Kalinga Stadium – 8.00 PM IST
12 October | Wednesday
Canada vs France | Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 4.30 PM IST
Mexico vs China | DY Patil Stadium – 4.30 PM IST
Japan vs Tanzania | Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 8.00 PM IST
Spain vs Colombia | DY Patil Stadium – 8.00 PM IST
Sí: ¡la #U17WWC ya está aquí!
Y con ella, te traemos el más completo de la @SEFutbolFem sub-17.
ℹ️ Toda la plantilla, staff, estadios, itinerarios y partidos ¡a golpe de click!
https://t.co/WfPpNpRb5B#KickOffTheDream pic.twitter.com/zGrWdcwVeF
— Selección Española Femenina de Fútbol (@SEFutbolFem) October 7, 2022
14 October | Friday
Brazil vs USA | Kalinga Stadium – 4.30 PM IST
New Zealand vs Nigeria | Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 4.30 PM IST
Germany vs Chile | Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 8.00 PM IST
India vs Morocco | Kalinga Stadium – 8.00 PM IST
15 October | Saturday
China vs Colombia | DY Patil Stadium – 4.30 PM IST
France vs Tanzania | Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 4.30 PM IST
Japan vs Canada | Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 8.00 PM IST
Spain vs Mexico | DY Patil Stadium – 8.00 PM IST
17 October | Monday
New Zealand vs Germany | Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 4.30 PM IST
Nigeria vs Chile | Kalinga Stadium – 4.30 PM IST
Brazil vs India | Kalinga Stadium – 8.00 PM IST
USA vs Morocco | Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 8.00 PM IST
18 October | Tuesday
China vs Spain | DY Patil Stadium – 4.30 PM IST
Colombia vs Mexico | Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 4.30 PM IST
France vs Japan | Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 8.00 PM IST
Tanzania vs Canada | DY Patil Stadium – 8.00 PM IST
21 October | Friday
Quarter-final 1, DY Patil Stadium – 4.30 PM IST
Quarter-final 2, DY Patil Stadium – 8.00 PM IST
22 October | Saturday
Quarter-final 3, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 4.30 PM IST
Quarter-final 4, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 8.00 PM IST
26 October | Wednesday
Semi-final 1, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 4.30 PM IST
Semi-final 2, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 8.00 PM IST
30 October | Sunday
Third place, DY Patil Stadium – 4.30 PM IST
Final, DY Patil Stadium – 8.00 PM IST
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
FIFA releases 'Captain Fantastic' on Sunil Chhetri's untold story of tremendous feats
As a result of this exclusive series, Sunil Chhetri will unquestionably be the point of contact while discussing Indian football worldwide.
Watch: Zero-gravity football match featuring Portuguese legend Luis Figo sets Guinness World Record
The football match, featuring Luis Figo, was played at a height of 20,230 feet (6166.1 metres), taking the game to a frontier never previously reached by any sport.
Serie A's first woman referee to make debut this weekend
Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi will become Serie A's first female referee as she would take charge of a game this weekend