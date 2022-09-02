With the summer transfer window slammed shut in Europe, we take a look at most expensive signings across Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1.

We highlight the major summer moves from Europe’s biggest leagues as the transfer window shut across the continent on Thursday.

England

Antony – Ajax to Manchester United for £82 million

Darwin Nunez – Benfica to Liverpool for £67 million, potentially rising to £85 million

Wesley Fofana – Leicester City to Chelsea for £70 million

Casemiro – Real Madrid to Manchester United for £60 million

Marc Cucurella – Brighton and Hove Albion to Chelsea for £60 million

Richarlison – Everton to Tottenham Hotspur for £52 million

Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City for £51 million

Lisandro Martinez – Ajax to Manchester United for £51 million

Raheem Sterling – Manchester City to Chelsea for £50 million

Gabriel Jesus – Manchester City to Arsenal for £46 million

Spain

Aurelien Tchouameni – Monaco to Real Madrid for €80 million plus €20 million in bonuses

Raphinha – Leeds United to Barcelona for €55 million plus €15 million in bonuses

Jules Kounde – Sevilla to Barcelona for €50 million plus €10 million in bonuses

Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich to Barcelona for €45 million plus €5 million in variables

Umar Sadiq – Almeria to Real Sociedad for €20 million plus €6 million in bonuses

Nahuel Molina – Udinese to Atletico Madrid for €20 million

Tanguy Nianzou – Bayern Munich to Sevilla for €16 million plus €4 million in bonuses

Antonio Ruediger – Chelsea to Real Madrid as free agent

Franck Kessie – AC Milan to Barcelona as free agent

Andreas Christensen – Chelsea to Barcelona as free agent

Italy

Gleison Bremer – Torino to Juventus for €41 million

Charles De Ketelaere – Club Brugge to AC Milan for €35 million

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Dinamo Batumi to Napoli for €10 million

Giacomo Raspadori – Sassuolo to Napoli for €5 million in season-long loan plus €25 million when move made permanent next year

Romelu Lukaku – Chelsea to Inter Milan on loan

Paulo Dybala – Juventus to Roma as free agent

Paul Pogba – Manchester United to Juventus as free agent

Angel Di Maria – Paris Saint-Germain to Juventus as free agent

Leandro Paredes – Paris Saint-Germain to Juventus on loan

Georginio Wijnaldum – Paris Saint-German to AS Roma on loan

Germany

Matthijs de Ligt – Juventus to Bayern Munich for €67 million

Sadio Mane – Liverpool to Bayern Munich for €32 million

Sebastien Haller – Ajax to Borussia Dortmund for €31 million

Karim Adeyemi – Salzburg to Borussia Dortmund for €30 million

David Raum – Hoffenheim to RB Leipzig for €26 million

Timo Werner – Chelsea to RB Leipzig for €20 million

Nico Schlotterbeck – Freiburg to Borussia Dortmund for €20 million

Adam Hlozek – Sparta Prague to Bayer Leverkusen for €13 million

Niklas Suele – Bayern Munich to Borussia Dortmund as free agent

Callum Hudson-Odoi – Chelsea to Bayer Leverkusen on loan

France

Vitinha – Porto to Paris Saint-Germain for €40 million

Arnaud Kalimuendo – Paris Saint-Germain to Rennes for €25 million

Fabian Ruiz – Napoli to Paris Saint-Germain for €23 million

Sofiane Diop – Monaco to Nice for €22 million

Arthur Theate – Bologna to Rennes for €20 million

Carlos Soler – Valencia to Paris Saint-Germain for €20 million

Renato Sanches – Lille to Paris Saint-Germain for €15 million

Alexis Sanchez – Inter Milan to Marseille as free transfer

Alexandre Lacazette – Arsenal to Lyon as free agent

Corentin Tolisso – Bayern Munich to Lyon as free agent

Selected others

Steven Bergwijn – Tottenham Hotspur to Ajax for €31.25 million

Calvin Bassey – Rangers to Ajax for an undisclosed fee

David Neres – Ajax to Benfica for €15.3 million

Julian Draxler – Paris Saint-Germain to Benfica for an undisclosed fee

