Football transfers: Antony, Nunez, Tchouameni, Raphinha, Matthijs de Ligt and other biggest deals in Europe
With the summer transfer window slammed shut in Europe, we take a look at most expensive signings across Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1.
We highlight the major summer moves from Europe’s biggest leagues as the transfer window shut across the continent on Thursday.
England
Antony – Ajax to Manchester United for £82 million
Darwin Nunez – Benfica to Liverpool for £67 million, potentially rising to £85 million
Wesley Fofana – Leicester City to Chelsea for £70 million
Casemiro – Real Madrid to Manchester United for £60 million
Marc Cucurella – Brighton and Hove Albion to Chelsea for £60 million
Richarlison – Everton to Tottenham Hotspur for £52 million
Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City for £51 million
Lisandro Martinez – Ajax to Manchester United for £51 million
Raheem Sterling – Manchester City to Chelsea for £50 million
Gabriel Jesus – Manchester City to Arsenal for £46 million
Transfer deadline day: Man Utd’s Antony swoop, Chelsea move for Aubameyang
Spain
Aurelien Tchouameni – Monaco to Real Madrid for €80 million plus €20 million in bonuses
Raphinha – Leeds United to Barcelona for €55 million plus €15 million in bonuses
Jules Kounde – Sevilla to Barcelona for €50 million plus €10 million in bonuses
Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich to Barcelona for €45 million plus €5 million in variables
Umar Sadiq – Almeria to Real Sociedad for €20 million plus €6 million in bonuses
Nahuel Molina – Udinese to Atletico Madrid for €20 million
Tanguy Nianzou – Bayern Munich to Sevilla for €16 million plus €4 million in bonuses
Antonio Ruediger – Chelsea to Real Madrid as free agent
Franck Kessie – AC Milan to Barcelona as free agent
Andreas Christensen – Chelsea to Barcelona as free agent
Italy
Gleison Bremer – Torino to Juventus for €41 million
Charles De Ketelaere – Club Brugge to AC Milan for €35 million
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Dinamo Batumi to Napoli for €10 million
Giacomo Raspadori – Sassuolo to Napoli for €5 million in season-long loan plus €25 million when move made permanent next year
Romelu Lukaku – Chelsea to Inter Milan on loan
Paulo Dybala – Juventus to Roma as free agent
Paul Pogba – Manchester United to Juventus as free agent
Angel Di Maria – Paris Saint-Germain to Juventus as free agent
Leandro Paredes – Paris Saint-Germain to Juventus on loan
Georginio Wijnaldum – Paris Saint-German to AS Roma on loan
Germany
Matthijs de Ligt – Juventus to Bayern Munich for €67 million
Sadio Mane – Liverpool to Bayern Munich for €32 million
Sebastien Haller – Ajax to Borussia Dortmund for €31 million
Karim Adeyemi – Salzburg to Borussia Dortmund for €30 million
David Raum – Hoffenheim to RB Leipzig for €26 million
Timo Werner – Chelsea to RB Leipzig for €20 million
Nico Schlotterbeck – Freiburg to Borussia Dortmund for €20 million
Adam Hlozek – Sparta Prague to Bayer Leverkusen for €13 million
Niklas Suele – Bayern Munich to Borussia Dortmund as free agent
Callum Hudson-Odoi – Chelsea to Bayer Leverkusen on loan
France
Read | Belts tightened, but PSG bring quiet transfer deadline day to life in Europe
Vitinha – Porto to Paris Saint-Germain for €40 million
Arnaud Kalimuendo – Paris Saint-Germain to Rennes for €25 million
Fabian Ruiz – Napoli to Paris Saint-Germain for €23 million
Sofiane Diop – Monaco to Nice for €22 million
Arthur Theate – Bologna to Rennes for €20 million
Carlos Soler – Valencia to Paris Saint-Germain for €20 million
Renato Sanches – Lille to Paris Saint-Germain for €15 million
Alexis Sanchez – Inter Milan to Marseille as free transfer
Alexandre Lacazette – Arsenal to Lyon as free agent
Corentin Tolisso – Bayern Munich to Lyon as free agent
Selected others
Steven Bergwijn – Tottenham Hotspur to Ajax for €31.25 million
Calvin Bassey – Rangers to Ajax for an undisclosed fee
David Neres – Ajax to Benfica for €15.3 million
Julian Draxler – Paris Saint-Germain to Benfica for an undisclosed fee
