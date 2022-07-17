Premier League: Manchester United agree deal with Ajax for Argentina's Lisandro Martinez
Lisandro Martinez is set to be reunited with his former boss Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.
Manchester: Argentine international defender Lisandro Martinez is set to become Manchester United's third signing of the transfer window after the English giants agreed a deal with Ajax on Sunday.
Ajax confirmed United will pay an initial 57 million euros ($57 million, £48 million) with a further 10 million euros in performance-related bonuses.
"Manchester United is delighted to announce the club has reached agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Argentine international defender Lisandro Martinez, subject to medical, to player terms being finalised, and to UK visa requirements," United said in a statement.
Martinez is set to be reunited with his former boss Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.
Ten Hag has already added midfielder Christian Eriksen and left-back Tyrell Malacia to a squad that finished a disappointing sixth in the Premier League last year.
Martinez moved to Ajax from Defensa y Justicia in his homeland, winning two Eredivisie titles and helping the Dutch champions reach the last 16 of the Champions League last season.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Cristiano Ronaldo's power play puts pressure on Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag
Ten Hag had expressed excitement at the prospect of working with Ronaldo, but might have to plan a future without his most decorated player.
Barcelona reach deal with Manchester United for reluctant Frenkie De Jong
De Jong, who is under contact with Barcelona through June 2026, would still need to agree to the transfer to the English Premier League side. So far, he is reportedly reluctant to leave Camp Nou.
Manchester United vs Liverpool, preseason friendly: How to watch Man Utd vs LFC LIVE Streaming Online and Telecast
Here's how you can tune into the live telecast of the preseason friendly fixture between Premier League heavyweights Manchester United and Liverpool.