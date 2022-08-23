Casemiro said that the opportunity to start a new challenge at Manchester United and in the Premier League is very exciting.

Manchester: Manchester United have completed the signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid. The announcement was made by the Premier League club on Monday. The Brazilian midfielder has signed a contract until June 2026 with the option of another year. Casemiro joins at a fee that is approximated to rise to 70 million euros.

He was unveiled before the Old Trafford crowd ahead of Manchester United’s Premier League fixture against Liverpool.

The Brazilian spoke with the club website where he said that the opportunity to start a new challenge at Manchester United and in the Premier League is very exciting. He also sounded very confident of working under new manager Erik ten Hag.

“I have worked with many great managers in my career and, having met with Erik (ten Hag) and heard his ideas, I can’t wait to work closely with him, his staff and my new teammates in the coming years,” he said.

La verdad es que nunca soñé con una despedida así del @realmadrid. Nunca. Disculpad la emoción que me fue imposible contener. Gracias de corazón por tanto y tanto cariño. Aquí se marcha un madridista. Buena suerte y ¡Hala Madrid! pic.twitter.com/A4WaLnn84b — Casemiro (@Casemiro) August 22, 2022

Casemiro joins Manchester United at a time when they've lost both their opening matches but bounced back to beat Liverpool 2-1. He expressed a lot of enthusiasm in playing alongside his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I can’t wait to play with Cristiano Ronaldo again. I hope Cristiano stays, I want to play with him again, he’s incredible,” he said.

Casemiro left a huge mark at Real Madrid after joining the club from Brazilian team Sao Paulo in 2013. He won 15 titles at Real Madrid including five Champions League trophies and three league titles.

Casemiro, capped 63 times for Brazil, bid an emotional goodbye to Real Madrid earlier in the day. He gave special thanks to fellow midfielders Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

"Speaking about Kroos and Modric, they're my great friends, and apart from on the pitch I also think about them as two fantastic people and the great friends they've been to me,” he said.

Casemiro signed off by saying that since he has not won anything in England, he is going to the Premier League full of hope and excitement.

