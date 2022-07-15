Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly turned down an offer from an unnamed Saudi Arabian club which would have made him world's highest paid player.

Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly turn down a move to Saudi Arabia from Manchester United despite a massive contract on offer, as per a media report. Ronaldo has already expressed desire to exit Old Trafford and asked the club to listen to offers should they arrive.

The latest offer, as per ESPN, from a Saudi Arabian club is worth €30 million. The unnamed club were then willing to pay the Portuguese forward €275 million in wages spread over two seasons thereby making him the highest-paid player.

Ronaldo, 37, is under contract with United until June next year with an option to extend for a further year, but has submitted a transfer request. PSG, Bayern Munich and Chelsea were linked with the striker but the European giants have so far been non-committal.

United's star forward wants to play UEFA Champions League football next season, and wants to compete for major trophies at this stage of his career.

He was granted permission to delay joining up with United's pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia because of family reasons.

New Man United manager Erik ten Hag said this week that Ronaldo is part of his plans for the upcoming season and added "nothing has changed" in terms of the forward's situation.

With uncertainty surrounding his next destination, Ronaldo has also not ruled out staying put in Manchester if the right offer does not materialise.

Ronaldo returned to Manchester United a year ago and scored 18 goals in 30 league games. Despite his personal glory and crucial goals, United finished sixth in the league and failed to qualify for the Champions League.

