Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo missing Manchester United tour amid doubts over future at club

The club said on Friday that the 37-year-old forward had been granted additional time off to deal with an unspecified family issue that prevented him from reporting back for practice this week

The Associated Press July 08, 2022 20:55:19 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo missing Manchester United tour amid doubts over future at club

File photo of Cristiano Ronaldo. AFP

Manchester: Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United’s pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia amid doubts over his future at the club.

United said on Friday that the 37-year-old forward had been granted additional time off to deal with an unspecified family issue that prevented him from reporting back for practice this week.

The Portugal star has reportedly asked to leave United. Ronaldo only returned to United last season after 12 years away from Old Trafford but the team finished in sixth place and only qualified for the Europa League rather than the more prestigious Champions League.

The tour will feature games against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa. It will be new manager Erik Ten Hag’s first chance to work in-depth with the squad.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: July 08, 2022 21:01:06 IST

TAGS:

also read

Manchester United go Dutch again to buy left back Tyrell Malacia
Football

Manchester United go Dutch again to buy left back Tyrell Malacia

Tyrell Malacia signed from Feyenoord for a reported initial fee of 15 million euros ($15.4 million) to compete with England international Luke Shaw to play at left back.

Premier League: Manchester United agree to sign Christian Eriksen, say reports
Football

Premier League: Manchester United agree to sign Christian Eriksen, say reports

Eriksen was also targeted by his former club Tottenham but was impressed by Ten Hag after training with Ajax as part of his return to football following the cardiac arrest.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez signs new five-year contract
Football

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez signs new five-year contract

Gomez has dropped down the pecking order while also enduring serious knee and ankle injuries since joining the Reds in 2015.