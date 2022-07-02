Premier League rivals Chelsea are speculated among the clubs considering the 37-year-old forward as Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendis reportedly met the club's new co-owner Todd Boehly to discuss a possible move

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo has told Manchester United that he wants to leave this transfer window if the right offer comes, reported The Athletic.

Ronaldo still has a year left in his current contract since returning to his former club from Juventus last summer.

Premier League rivals Chelsea are speculated among the clubs considering the 37-year-old forward as the website reported last week that Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendis met the club's new co-owner Todd Boehly to discuss a possible move. Among other clubs reportedly interested are Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Serie A club Napoli while PSG are not in the run.

Ronaldo is keen on playing top-level football after ending the last season as United's top scorer with 24 goals in all competitions; ensuring the club's return to UEFA Champions League again for the next season under new manager Erik Ten Haag.

Manchester United are yet to comment on the matter.

Earlier, the former Real Madrid star was cleared of rape charges by a US court as the lawsuit against him, was filed by former model Kathryn Mayorga. She alleged that Ronaldo assaulted her in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009.

Following the dismissal of the lawsuit, Ronaldo has asked the court to order Mayogra’s lawyer to pay the international football star more than $626,000 for the false accusation. Ronaldo's attorney, Peter Christiansen, asked US District Judge Jennifer Dorsey to make the woman’s attorney, Leslie Mark Stovall, personally responsible for the amount.

(With inputs from agencies)

