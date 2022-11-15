Cristiano Ronaldo has accused the Manchester United hierarchy of doubting his daughter was ill in the hospital before the league season got underway. Ronaldo claims this was the reason he arrived late for pre-season training in the summer.

Ronaldo made some explosive revelations in an unsanctioned interview with Piers Morgan on Sunday. He also claimed the club ‘betrayed’ him while insisting he has ‘no respect’ for manager Erik ten Hag.

With the full episode yet to air, snippets from the interview state Ronaldo alleged the Red Devils officials “didn’t believe something was going wrong” when he arrived late for pre-season and put it down to his baby’s illness.

The Portuguese national team captain and his partner Georgina Rodriguez, 28, tragically revealed that their newborn son had died during birth in April, but the twin daughter survived.

“I spoke with the directors and president of Manchester United and they kind of didn’t believe that something was going wrong which made me feel bad.

They believed it but it’s something that really hurt me because they doubted my words.

We had one week in hospital because Bella had big problems and I didn’t go to the pre-season because of that.

Because I wasn’t going to leave my family if something happened to do a pre-season because I didn’t think it was fair to leave my family.

This is why I didn’t go.”

In more sensational claims, Ronaldo blasted Ten Hag and claimed he had “no respect” for the Dutchman.

“I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never going have respect for you.”

Manchester United are still “considering their response” to the claims made by the star striker. “The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established,” said a statement.

Ronaldo has had a controversial second spell at United. He has been in and out of the starting lineup this season and refused to come on as a substitute in win over Spurs. That led to him being banished from the squad for the subsequent trip to Chelsea, although he then returned to the fold.

