Monterrey: Canada and Costa Rica qualified for the 2023 Women's World Cup on Friday after winning group stage matches at the CONCACAF W tournament.

Julia Grosso scored in the 64th minute to give Canada, the reigning Olympic champion, a 1-0 victory over Panama while Cristin Granados netted two first-half goals in Costa Rica's 4-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago.

Both Costa Rica and Canada improved to 2-0 in their group to clinch berths in Thursday's semi-finals of the eight-team North American regional tournament and secure trips to Australia and New Zealand for next year's global women's football showdown.

Two-time defending Women's World Cup champion United States has already secured a chance to claim a third straight trophy by reaching the CONCACAF semi-finals.

Either Haiti or Jamaica will take the last available Women's World Cup berth depending on the outcome of their Monday group-stage match.

🇨🇦 @CANWNT: Spot Secured! ✅ The Olympic champions have qualified to the 2023 tournament. We will see you in 🇦🇺🇳🇿!#BeyondGreatness pic.twitter.com/9V2LuioqK4 — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) July 9, 2022

Third-place teams from each group advance to next February's global playoff for three Women's World Cup spots.

The CONCACAF event serves as the regional qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics as well. The CONCACAF champions will secure a Paris 2024 Olympic berth. The runner-up and third-place teams will meet in a playoff next year to determine another spot in that tournament.

Granados scored in the 18th and 45th minutes for Costa Rica while Trinidad and Tobago's Lauryn Hutchinson netted an own goal in the 33rd and Katherine Alvarado added a final goal for Las Ticas in the 48th.

