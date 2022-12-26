Brazil football Confederation (CBF) is reportedly considering French football star Zinedine Zidane as their national team coach after coach Tite stepped down from his role following the FIFA World Cup debacle.

French newspaper L’Equipe has reported that Brazil are interested in the former Real Madrid manager and 1998 World Cup winner for the manager’s role. Zidane is also in run for the France’s job with speculation over Didier Deschamps’s future.

Zidane, who won three Champions League with Real Madrid as manager, is the fifth high-profile name linked with Brazil after names of current Real manager Carlo Ancelloti, Jose Mourinho, Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel and Rafael Benitez also made rounds.

According to the report, Brazil federation wants to rope in a foreign coach after the national team lost in the quarterfinals in the World Cup to Croatia under coach Tite. Tite was also in charge during 2018 World Cup quarters exit in Russia.

Zidane is currently without a job after stepping down as Real Madrid’s manager in May 2021. He has been for long seen as a successor to Deschamps, who has been coaching France since 2012.

