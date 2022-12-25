Brazil striker Richarlison’s scissor kick goal against Serbia during the group stages of the FIFA World Cup 2022 was rated goal of the tournament, announced the football governing body on Friday.

Richarlison scored the overhead kick in the 73rd minute of Brazil’s opening group game as the five-time champions took the lead. Richarlison, who came in as a substitute, scored another to double Brazil’s lead in 2-0 win.

Voted by you and only you: 🕊🇧🇷 @richarlison97‘s bicycle kick is one for the books and your 🥇 Hyundai Goal Of The Tournament! #HyundaiGOTT2022 | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/ZADZr56ds9 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 23, 2022

As voted by the fan, Richarlison’s goal left behind 10 other nominees in Saudi Arabia’s Salem Al-Dawsari’s winning goal against Argentina and Netherlands’ Cody Gakpo’s blinder against Ecuador. Richarlison’s goal against Korea Republic was also listed among the nominees. Paik Seungho’s long-range blinder in the same match was also included.

Other nominees were Kylian Mbappe curling effort against Poland, Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez goal against Mexico, Vincent Aboubakar’s against Serbia, Luis Chavez’s against Saudi Arabia.

The goal of tournament was first started in 2006 with previous winners were Argentina’s Maxi Rodriguez, Uruguay’s Diego Forlan (2010), Colombia’s James Rodriguez (2014), and France’s Benjamin Pavard in 2018.

