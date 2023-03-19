Barcelona host Real Madrid in the La Liga aiming to deal a heavy blow to its rival’s title defense. Madrid trail Barcelona by nine points and need to win the latest “El Clasico” at Camp Nou. Barcelona won’t be able to count on midfielder Pedri González, who coach Xavi Hernández says has not recovered from his leg injury in time.

Karim Benzema will be available for Real Madrid despite the knock he took after scoring in his team’s 1-0 win over Liverpool in the Champions League.

A win by Barcelona would put them well on way to winning their first league title since 2019 and since the exit of Lionel Messi.

In other games, Real Sociedad, Real Betis, and Villarreal will all try to rebound from their respective eliminations from European competition this week. Fourth-place Sociedad welcome Elche, while fifth-place Betis host Mallorca. Villarreal are at Osasuna.

We take a look at all the important information related to El Clasico before the big Barcelona vs Real Madrid match.

Head-to-head record in La Liga:

Real Madrid have won 77 out of 185 matches while Barcelona have emerged victorious in 73 games. 35 matches finished as a draw.

Results from last 5 matches between Barcelona and Real Madrid in La Liga:

Real Madrid 3-1 Barcelona – 16 October 2022

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona – 21 March 2022

Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid – 24 October 2021

Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona – 11 April 2021

Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid – 24 October 2020

Here is all the information on how to live stream Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico match.

Where will Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico match be played?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico match will be played at Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona.

When will Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico match be played?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico match will be played on Sunday, 19 March 2023.

When will Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico match start?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico match will kick off at 1.30 AM IST on Monday, 20 March.

Where can we watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico match?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico match will be broadcast on Sports18 in India. The game can also be live streamed on Voot and JioCinema.

