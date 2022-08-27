Gokulam Kerala were booted from the AFC Women's Club Championship after AIFF were suspended by FIFA.

New Delhi: All India Football Federation (AIFF) have expressed regret for Gokulam Kerala being denied the chance to play in the AFC Women’s Club Championship due to the national body being suspended. The statement comes hours after AIFF’s suspension was lifted by FIFA.

In the statement, AIFF said, “Indian Football is back on track again after FIFA lifted its suspension on AIFF on 26 August. While we are happy with the turn of events, we are also extremely sorry for Gokulam Kerala’s exit from the AFC Women’s Club Championship due to the suspension.”

“It remains Indian football’s greatest loss in the last 11 days, and Indian football owes an apology to the talented girls who had trained so hard for this event.”

“We request the players, staff and club management to remain strong, and we are sure that they will bounce back once again,” it finished.

It remains #IndianFootball‘s greatest loss in the last 11 days, and Indian Football owes an apology to the talented girls who had trained so hard for this event. — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) August 27, 2022

FIFA’s decision to lift the suspension came after the mandate of the committee of administrators (CoA) that was set up to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee had been terminated and the AIFF administration had regained full control of daily affairs.

IWL champions Gokulam Kerala’s desperate attempt at playing the regional competition didn’t bear fruition as FIFA stuck to the rules that barred Indian teams. The team had landed in Tashkent, Uzbekistan when AIFF’s suspension was announced.

They had made pleas with the Sports Ministry and the Prime Minister to intervene and request FIFA to make an exception. However, that didn’t materialise in the end.

Gokulam Kerala owner VC Praveen said the team becoming collateral damage in AIFF”s “inefficiency” cost the team lakhs. “It is like pinching the baby and rocking the cradle. Because of their inefficiency we lost lakhs,” Praveen told news agency PTI.

The club have also written to the AFC to reimburse the money spent on the travel of the players and support staff and on their their accommodation but are yet to hear back.

“We have sent mail requesting (for reimbursement) but no response yet (from the AFC),” Praveen said.

The AIFF are scheduled to host their elections on 2 September, with former national team captain Bhaichung Bhutia one of the favourites to take over as the next president.

