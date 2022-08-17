Gokulam Kerala are not allowed to take part in AFC Women's Club Championship as a result of FIFA suspending AIFF.

Indian Women's League champions Gokulam Kerala FC have requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to help them compete in the AFC Women's Club Championship.

Gokulam Kerala will not be able to compete in the tournament due to the suspension handed out to All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) by FIFA. National teams and clubs from suspended members of FIFA are not allowed to compete in international matches.

Gokulam Kerala who were already in Tashkent for the tournament are now stranded in Uzbekistan.

Explained: Why FIFA suspended AIFF and how it will impact Indian football

“Our team reached Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from Kozhikode during the early hours of 16th of August 2022. On arrival, we heard through various media outlets that FIFA has banned AIFF (All India Football Federation) and the clubs are therefore no longer entitled to take part in the international competition until the suspension is lifted," Gokulam Kerala said in a statement released on Twitter.

“In the light of the above, we request PMOs good officers to intervene in this matter and make all efforts to revoke FIFA ban and include us back in the AFC Women’s Club Championship as the champion club of India.”

23 women team players of Gokulam Kerala FC are stranded at Tashkent now of no fault of ours. We request urgent intervention by @PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @Anurag_Office @narendramodi for us to participate in the AFC. pic.twitter.com/ltiM81XE5q — Gokulam Kerala FC (@GokulamKeralaFC) August 17, 2022

“Our Prime Minister’s dream is to make India a Super Power and become number 1 in the world. In a small way, our club is spearheading the efforts to bring women’s football in India by being the champion club of Indian since 2019. Such an unforeseen ban should not be detrimental to our efforts in making INDIA proud to become the number one women’s football nation in Asia.”

Gokulam Kerala were scheduled to begin their campaign against home side Sogdiana-W in Qarshi, Uzbekistan on 23 August.

Gokulam Kerala were also the first Indian team to qualify for the AFC Women’s Club Championship last year. They finished third in the four-team competition.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.