The world’s apex football body (FIFA) on Friday lifted its ban on All India Football Federation (AIFF) four days after the Committee of Administration was terminated on the Supreme Court’s order.

In its official statement, the FIFA said it is lifting the ban as COA, an “undue third-party influence”, ceased to exist.

“The Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to lift the suspension that was imposed on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) due to undue third-party influence,” read the statement.

“The decision was taken after FIFA received confirmation that the mandate of the committee of administrators that was set up to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee had been terminated and that the AIFF administration had regained full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs.”

The world football body further confirmed that FIFA U-17 World Cup will be hosted in India as planned.

“As a consequence, the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022™ scheduled to take place on 11-30 October 2022 will be held in India as planned,” read the statement.

