Firstpost Spodcast Episode 196: Mumbai Indians qualifying for IPL playoffs, Bajrang Punia's Ali Aliyev gold and more

Mumbai Indians qualified for the playoffs of IPL 2019 after winning a humdinger of a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday.

Choosing to bat first, Mumbai Indians scored 162/5 in their 20 overs, and then saw SRH end their innings at the exact same score, which resulted in a super over. Hyderabad managed only eight runs from their super over, and Hardik Pandya hammered Rashid Khan for a six on the first ball of Mumbai’s super over. Kieran Pollard then closed out the match with three balls to spare.

After last night’s win, Mumbai Indians have 16 points from 13 games, with their last match on Sunday against Kolkata Knight Riders. Sunrisers Hyderabad are placed fourth with 12 points.

Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi’s age has been the subject of more than one debate, and the butt of many jokes and memes. Three years after he last played for Pakistan, the irrepressible former all-rounder has kicked off a storm once again. The cricketer who has written and rewritten history in the sport has been caught off guard after writing his own story and revealing his actual age. Or maybe not?

In wrestling news, World No 1 Bajrang Punia on Thursday bagged his second title in two weeks after defeating Viktor Rassadin in the finals of the men's 65kg freestyle in the Ali Aliyev wrestling tournament in Kaspiisk, Russia.

In badminton news from the New Zealand Open, India's HS Prannoy stunned Tommy Sugiarto in straight games to sail into the men's singles quarterfinals even as compatriot B Sai Praneeth crashed out in the second round on Thursday.

Prannoy, unseeded in the tournament, shocked second seed Sugiarto 21-14, 21-12 in just 37 minutes to book his place in the last-eight round, where he will face off against fifth seed Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan.

