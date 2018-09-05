Firstpost at Asian Games 2018: Indonesian culture and the love for Shah Rukh Khan

Realme 2 review: Good design and battery life, at an affordable price
Updated Date: Sep 05, 2018 18:36 PM
Zero trailer to be unveiled on 2 November, Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, confirms director Aanand L Rai
Karan Johar may launch Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor alongside Shah Rukh Khan's son Aaryan
Shah Rukh Khan says he owes his success to Salman Khan's father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan
RS Surjewala has negated Congress' age-old 'secular' claim by saying party has 'Brahmin DNA in its blood'
Alagiri rally: Thousands march to Karunanidhi's mausoleum in show of strength; DMK silent on re-induction
India gets record FDI but money not enough to stir manufacturing sector from its slumber
Why Pakistan should not celebrate Defence Day: The story of a journalist in exile who took on the military
Chekka Chivantha Vaanam brings back the magical combination of Mani Ratnam's direction, A R Rahman's music
बीजेपी को राहुल गांधी से कोई डर नहीं है तो उन्हें नजरअंदाज क्यों नहीं कर देती ?
MP विधानसभा चुनाव: सवर्णों को छोड़कर ओबीसी-दलित गठबंधन को साधने की कोशिश
KCR कल मार सकते हैं 'सिक्सर', छोड़ सकते हैं तेलंगाना CM का पद
किसान-मजदूर रैली LIVE: रामलीला मैदान से संसद भवन तक मार्च शुरू, जगह-जगह लगा जाम
बिहार: NDA में सीट शेयरिंग का फॉर्मूला नीतीश कुमार के लिए असली ‘अग्निपरीक्षा’ होगी
Huawei Mate 20 to arrive with Android Pie based EMUI 9.0 confirms company
Huawei to launch its Mate 20 series smartphones on 16 October in London
IFA 2018 trends: PCs see a resurgence with 8K TVs announced despite no content
Microsoft confirms Windows 10 update will bring lots of new features in October
Huawei sells 10 million units of its P20 series smartphones worldwide
Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018
NEP Vs HK
Hong Kong beat Nepal by 3 wickets
UAE Vs OMA
United Arab Emirates beat Oman by 13 runs
MAL Vs SIN
Singapore beat Malaysia by 29 runs
NEP Vs SIN
Nepal beat Singapore by 4 wickets
UAE vs HK - Sep 6th, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
Pataudi Trophy, 2018
ENG vs IND - Sep 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
Asia Cup, 2018
BAN vs SL - Sep 15th, 2018, 10:30 AM IST
PAK vs TBC - Sep 16th, 2018, 10:30 AM IST
SL vs AFG - Sep 17th, 2018, 10:30 AM IST
IND vs TBC - Sep 18th, 2018, 10:30 AM IST
IND vs PAK - Sep 19th, 2018, 10:30 AM IST
BAN vs AFG - Sep 20th, 2018, 10:30 AM IST
A1 vs B2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 10:30 AM IST
B1 vs A2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 10:30 AM IST