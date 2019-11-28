FIFA rankings: Belgium retain year-end No 1 spot with unbeaten streak helping them pip World Cup winners France

Zurich: Belgium will end the year as FIFA’s top-ranked team after winning all 10 of its games in 2019.

Retaining their year-end No 1 spot, Belgium extended their lead over World Cup champion France going into a four-month break for the top national teams.

Brazil, England and Uruguay are unchanged as Nos 3-5. World Cup runner-up Croatia are No 6, trading places with European champions Portugal at No 7.

Spain, Argentina and Colombia complete the top 10.

Mexico, at No 11, are the best-ranked CONCACAF team. The United States are No 22.

Senegal are Africa’s top team at No 20. No 28 Japan replace Iran as Asia’s highest ranked team.

World Cup host Qatar moved up two spots to No 55 after winning their latest qualifying game for the 2023 Asian Cup.

