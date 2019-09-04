You are here:
Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Eden and Thorgan Hazard to miss Belgium's upcoming fixtures due to injury

Sports Reuters Sep 04, 2019 16:14:50 IST

  • Eden and Thorgan Hazard will miss Belgium’s Euro qualifiers against San Marino and Scotland

  • Eden is suffering from a muscle strain while his younger brother has a rib injury

  • No replacements have been named for the unfit duo by Belgium coach Roberto Martinez

Brussels: Eden Hazard and his brother Thorgan will miss Belgium’s Euro 2020 qualifiers against San Marino and Scotland through injuries, the Belgian football association said.

File image of Eden Hazard and his brother Thorgan. Reuters

The pair reported to the team camp in Tubize on Tuesday for medical checks which confirmed Eden is suffering from a muscle strain while his younger brother has a rib injury.

Eden has yet to make his league debut for Real Madrid since his move from Chelsea because of the injury.

No replacements have been named by coach Roberto Martinez.

Belgium, who have won their opening four qualifiers in Group I, play in San Marino on Friday and then Scotland at Hampden Park on Monday.

