Delhi Police have sent a proposal to Lieutenant-Governor’s office asking them to withdraw the FIR filed against wrestlers and their supporters for rioting. The proposal came on the day Delhi Police filed a chargesheet against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The FIR against protesting wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, and their supporters was registered on May 28. It came when the group tried to march towards the new Parliament building on its inauguration day without prior approval.

They were charged under Section 147 (guilty of rioting), Section 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing a public servant from discharging duty), 188 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal code. Additionally, the protestors were charged with Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The wrestlers had been protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and have been demanding his arrest over allegations of sexual harassment.

With no approval from the Delhi Police, the wrestlers and supporters were detained and taken to an unknown location. They were eventually released later but not before being booked.

In a meeting with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, the government promised to file a chargesheet against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by 15 June and to have the FIRs against them quashed. In return, the wrestlers agreed to suspend their stir.

On Thursday, the chargesheet against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh booked him for offences under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment) and 354D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Additionally, a chargesheet was also filed against suspended assistant secretary of the WFI Vinod Tomar for offences under sections 109 (abetment of any offence, if the act abetted is committed in consequence, and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 354, 354A and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

