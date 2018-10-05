Delhi High Court dismisses PIL challenging selection process for players for Pro Kabaddi League

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday declined to entertain a PIL challenging the process of selecting players for the sixth season of the Pro Kabaddi League scheduled to start from 7 October, saying it was not going to supervise the selection process.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice VK Rao dismissed the plea moved by some kabaddi players who were selected neither for the recent Asian Games nor the league.

They had alleged in the petition that selections were being made by the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) and the organisers of the tournament in an arbitrary manner.

They had sought directions to Star India, which has the broadcast rights, Mashal Sports, the organiser, and AKFI to carry out a fair selection of players for the tournament.

The petition also urged the court to direct the Sports Ministry to frame proper guidelines for fair and transparent selection of players in Indian teams for all games, including kabaddi.

The petitioners have also referred to the recent loss of the Indian kabaddi team at the Asian Games and alleged that players for the sporting event were selected arbitrarily without holding any trials.